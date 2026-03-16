Kepler Deploys First Space-Based, Scalable Cloud Infrastructure Powered by NVIDIA

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications today announced the commissioning of distributed on-orbit computing across its Tranche 1 optical data relay constellation, the world’s first commercially operational optical data relay network. This expands the network’s capabilities beyond connectivity to deliver scalable, cloud-like processing directly in space.

The Kepler Network integrates optical connectivity, distributed on-orbit computing, and secure payload hosting into a single space-based infrastructure layer. Optical inter-satellite links provide real-time data transport across orbit, while NVIDIA-powered edge compute enables advanced applications such as AI-driven Earth observation analytics, multi-sensor data fusion, RF signal intelligence, autonomous network operations, and intelligent data optimization executed directly within the network. By processing data in space using NVIDIA CUDA -accelerated artificial intelligence and high-performance computing frameworks, customers can generate insights at the edge, reduce downlink requirements, and deploy scalable, cloud-native workloads across the constellation.

Kepler’s introductory on-orbit compute capability is powered by 40 NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules, deployed as distributed edge compute GPUs across 10 satellites and interconnected through Kepler’s real-time optical communications network. The company plans to scale the on-orbit compute offering with each additional tranche launched. Each satellite functions as a compute-enabled node capable of supporting AI and other accelerated workloads, accessible using terrestrial-style networking approaches. This deployment marks the first integration of constellation-scale edge computing within a commercially operational optical data relay network.

By integrating the NVIDIA Jetson platform with its optical inter-satellite links, Kepler has created a decentralized, network-accessible accelerated computing system in orbit with real-time performance. The architecture supports both single-node execution and clustered, distributed computing models, enabling workloads to scale dynamically across the constellation. If any individual node becomes unavailable, workloads can be shifted to other nodes on the network to maintain continuity of service.

“This architecture removes one of the longest-standing constraints in space operations,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler Communications. “By leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure in our optical network, data can be processed, routed, and acted on in orbit rather than waiting to return to Earth. As we extend the scale of our infrastructure, this becomes a natural extension of terrestrial computing, which enables AI-driven detection, faster decision-making, greater resilience, and new mission architectures for our customers and partners.”

Kepler’s GPU-enabled on-orbit compute platform is designed to support multiple customers and partners operating concurrently, with trusted and secure isolation between workloads. Kepler Compute enables a range of in-space applications, including distributed on-orbit data centers, sensing, detection, and insight generation with reduced data volumes transmitted to the ground, as well as real-time decision-making and alerting without continuous reliance on Earth-based infrastructure.

With all 10 satellites interconnected through real-time optical communications, Kepler’s Tranche 1 constellation operates as a space-based edge compute fabric, combining NVIDIA-powered acceleration with persistent connectivity to deliver distributed computing as a service in orbit.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver real-time access to space data. With 33 satellites launched to date, Kepler operates the first commercial optical data relay constellation, enabling real-time, continuous space communications while supporting advanced on-orbit compute and hosted payload capabilities. Kepler has achieved industry-leading milestones, including the first commercial on-orbit demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links and successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

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