Kepler Selected as Prime for European Space Agency’s HydRON Element 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Symposium — Kepler Communications Inc. announced today it has been selected as prime contractor for HydRON Element 3, part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) High-throughput Optical Network (HydRON) project. HydRON, within ESA’s Optical and Quantum Communications – ScyLight program, will develop a high-throughput optical network enabling secure, real-time data transport across multiple orbits and between space and ground systems.

The €18.6M award builds on Kepler’s role as prime contractor for HydRON Element 1, extending into hosting payloads for users of the HydRON network. For Element 3, Kepler will deliver a hosted-payload mission with multiple European optical communication terminals (OCT) and payloads from service providers on a standard Kepler-built satellite used in Kepler’s network. The mission will validate interoperability of several optical communication terminals and bring online real-time data for space domain awareness services.

“HydRON is a key initiative in advancing sovereign optical communications and enabling high-capacity data transport,” said Mina Mitry, CEO and Co-Founder of Kepler. “Element 3 represents a critical step in broad interoperability testing and delivering real-time access to data for various applications.”

Kepler is responsible for delivering a standard Kepler satellite with real-time optical intersatellite links, payload hosting, launch preparation, and in-orbit operations. The program includes contributions from European partners providing payloads and equipment representative of HydRON applications, including:

• Vyoma GmbH, providing a space situational awareness hosted payload;

• TESAT, providing optical communication terminal hardware;

• Mbryonics Ltd, providing optical communication terminal hardware; and

• Astrolight UAB, providing optical communication terminal hardware.

“HydRON will serve as the world’s first multi-orbital optical communications network with a terabit per second capacity, offering resilient and efficient data transfer to address the challenges of bringing connectivity to multiple users securely, quickly and reliably,” said Laurent Jaffart, Director of Resilience, Navigation and Connectivity. “Today’s signature with Kepler Communications continues our collaboration on the project, as they contribute their expertise in concert with their consortium to deliver Element 3; the component of HydRON that’s key to building new industrial capabilities, demonstrating new service concepts, fostering system extensions, and promoting international cooperation and interoperability.”

The mission will provide on-orbit heritage and operational experience across multiple payload providers, supporting the integration of optical communications technologies into future HydRON capabilities and associated commercial services.

This contract was made possible thanks to Canada’s unique status as the only non-European cooperating state of the European Space Agency (ESA). Funded by the Canadian Space Agency, the Canada–ESA Program provides Canadian businesses with access to otherwise protected European space markets, fostering lasting relationships that often yield follow-on sales worth three times the original contract value.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/



ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver real-time access to space data. With 33 satellites launched to date, Kepler operates the first commercial optical data relay constellation, enabling real-time, continuous space communications while supporting advanced on-orbit compute and hosted payload capabilities. Kepler has achieved industry-leading milestones, including the first commercial on-orbit demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links and successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain statements about our future expectations and plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current management assessments and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect whether such future expectations and plans materialize. Actual results may differ from our projections due to various factors, including, without limitation: (i) market dynamics; (ii) regulatory environment shifts; (iii) operational challenges; (iv) strategic shifts; (v) economic conditions; (vi) competitive landscape; (vii) technological developments; (viii) business disruptions; (ix) internal and external risk factors. These statements reflect our perspective as of the date of this publication and are not guarantees of future performance. The reader is cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About ESA’s Optical and Quantum Communications – ScyLight programme

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. Part of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), the Optical and Quantum Communications – ScyLight programme focuses on advancing optical and quantum technologies to revolutionise satellite communications. ScyLight supports the research, development and utilisation of these technologies, for instance through the High-throughput Optical Network (HydRON) project for seamlessly integrating space assets into terrestrial communication networks. ESA is enabling future quantum communication networks with ultra-secure global connectivity by advancing space-based quantum key distribution and maturing technologies already available today.

Through supporting industry to develop and extend its manufacturing capabilities, ScyLight helps prepare European and Canadian industry stakeholders to seize related market opportunities.

Learn more at https://connectivity.esa.int/archives/programme-line/optical-quantum-communication-scylight

Media Contact:

Crystalyn Koch

Strategic Communications Manager

ckoch@kepler.space