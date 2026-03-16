Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition to Host “United Against Fraud” Conference

MIDVALE, Utah, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This announcement is being issued by Granite Credit Union, and Mary Woodard, Vice President of Business Development, is also the Communications Chair of the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition.

As fraud schemes continue to grow in complexity and impact, the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition (UFPC) will host its “United Against Fraud” Conference on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Zions Bancorporation Technology Center in Midvale. The one-day event will bring together financial institutions, law enforcement, regulators, and community leaders to share insights and strategies to combat fraud and protect consumers.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The conference will explore the latest fraud trends affecting individuals and businesses, including investment fraud, synthetic identity fraud, and emerging cyber threats. Experts will also discuss investigative techniques and real-world case studies highlighting how fraud schemes operate—and how they are stopped.

“Fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics, targeting consumers and businesses with increasingly sophisticated schemes,” said Howard Headlee, President and CEO of the Utah Bankers Association. “Events like this bring together leaders across industries to share intelligence, strengthen collaboration, and ultimately help protect Utahns.”

Featured speakers include experts from law enforcement, government, and the private sector, including:

Mike Montoya, Supervisory Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Elizabeth Blaylock, Chief of Enforcement, Utah Division of Securities

Kenneth Barton, Assistant Division Director, Utah Division of Securities

Stew Young, Chief Criminal Deputy, Utah Attorney General’s Office

Kelsey Grover, Financial Services Solutions Consultant, Alloy

Alyssa Newbury, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Arctic Wolf

Laura Stratton, Senior Manager of Threat Intelligence Operations, Arctic Wolf

Craig Stanland, Reinvention Architect, Advisors LLC

Sessions will cover topics such as fraud trends, investment fraud investigations, synthetic identity fraud, cybersecurity threats, and lessons learned from major fraud cases. Participants will gain practical insights and tools to better identify, prevent, and respond to financial crimes.

“Innovation doesn’t just happen on the side of technology—it also happens on the side of fraud,” said Rusty Cannon, CEO of the Utah Credit Union Association. “By bringing together experts from across industries, we can strengthen our collective response and better equip organizations and consumers to recognize and stop fraud before it happens.”

The Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition is a collaborative partnership of financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, government leaders, and community organizations dedicated to protecting the financial well-being of Utah residents through education, awareness, and coordinated prevention efforts.

“Fraud prevention requires collaboration,” said Mary Woodard, Communications Chair of the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition and Vice President of Business Development at Granite Credit Union. “By sharing knowledge and working together, we can help Utahns stay informed and safeguard their finances.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Zions Bancorporation Technology Center, 7860 Bingham Junction Blvd., Midvale, UT 84047

Format: In-person or virtual (Zoom)

Registration costs $75 for in-person attendance ($35 for law enforcement and government employees) and $25 for the virtual option.

To register or learn more about the conference, visit the Utah Bankers Association events page.

About the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition

The Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition is a collaborative partnership of banks, credit unions, law enforcement agencies, government leaders, and community organizations working to combat fraud and protect the financial security of Utah residents and businesses through education, collaboration, and proactive prevention.

Beth Parker

beth@utah.bank

801-214-7720