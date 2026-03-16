Pattern Discovers New microRNA Drug for Treatment of Glioblastoma Cancer

Newly discovered drug leverages the power of Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) and is an extension of 2025 study wherein Pattern developed novel risk assessment tool, discovered new drug target for Colorectal Cancer, and designed drug with genome-wide specificity for a single target.

Highlights potential of Pattern’s PDE to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers, such as Glioblastoma.

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced that the Company has discovered a new microRNA (miRNA) drug which has the potential to inhibit several tumor-promoting genes in Glioblastoma (“glioblastoma multiforme” or “GBM”). The newly discovered drug leverages the power of the Company’s Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) and is an extension of a 2025 study wherein Pattern developed a novel risk assessment tool, discovered a new drug target for Colorectal Cancer (CRC), and designed a drug (“Euclid”) with genome-wide specificity for a single target, underscoring the potential of the Company’s PDE to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers, such as Glioblastoma, and providing a critically needed new risk assessment capability. Testing protocols of Euclid for the treatment of GBM are under evaluation.

GBM is among the most aggressive primary brain cancers in humans. Due to the location and significant resistance of gliomas to conventional therapies, the prognosis of GBM patients is very poor, and the cure rate is low. The search for new therapy targets and effective therapeutic tools treatment for cancer is a current challenge for medicine and science, with GBM representing an unmet clinical need in novel therapeutic approaches, such as miRNA therapy, stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and immunotherapy, which may have the potential to overcome these issues and lead to better treatment.

miRNA strategies aim to address the high resistance and poor prognosis associated with GBM. miRNAs are a set of small endogenous non-coding RNA molecules which play critical roles in different biological processes and are firmly established as key regulators of gene expression, playing a significant role in diverse human diseases. The realization of miRNA regulatory functions in GBM has demonstrated that these molecules play a critical role in its initiation, progression and response to therapy.

Pattern has developed novel mathematics to discover interactions and relationships in very large data sets. In analyzing genomic data provided by the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and compiled by the Genetics and Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer Consortium (GECCO) to identify mutational signatures and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) predictive of CRC, Pattern discovered a novel genomic region highly predictive of early onset and aggressive CRC, highlighting the potential of the PDE to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for multiple hard-to-treat cancers and providing a critically needed new risk assessment capability. While initial design targeted early-onset CRC, it became evident that Euclid has strong potential for application in multiple hard-to-treat cancers, including neurological cancers (glioblastoma, glioma), ovarian, kidney, lung, breast, pancreatic, thyroid, uterine, as well as leukemia and melanoma.

Pattern analyzed thousands of cancer patients in the public database The Cancer Genome Atlas (“TCGA”) to hunt for expression of this particular miRNA. TCGA is a comprehensive and coordinated effort to accelerate understanding of the molecular basis of cancer through the application of genome analysis technologies, including large-scale genome sequencing. The analysis uncovered high expression of the miRNA of interest in several cancers, most notably GBM, where roughly 75% of patients analyzed express this miRNA.

“This is a significant achievement and another milestone for Pattern,” noted Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO, “representing a significant shift toward targeted therapies, offering new, less toxic, and more effective options for patients with advanced, aggressive malignancies. Initially discovered for the treatment of CRC, Euclid and the underlying mathematical techniques used for its discovery are entirely proprietary to Pattern, and applicable to many hard-to-treat cancers. This miRNA could be a meaningful biomarker or even a therapeutic target. Pattern's drug targets a miRNA that is uniquely expressed in developing tissues and cancerous tissues, rather than in healthy adult tissues, which is expected to offer a high therapeutic index.

“Pattern is combining our low risk / high reward performance in drug discovery with our PDE to build novel de novo drugs for multiple cancers. The biological mechanism that the PDE identified, underlying the importance of our new drug target, is important in nearly all solid-state tumors – it is important for both tumor growth and metastasis. Further, the drug could also potentially be used in combination with current treatments to prevent cancer spread. Our goal is to develop a pan-cancer drug with little to no toxicity that blocks metastasis and reduces or eliminates tumor growth rates.”

Anderson concluded, “By using Pattern’s PDE to identify targets common to almost all solid tumors, we continue to demonstrate the Company’s leadership as a next-gen AI platform, finding general solutions rather than creating single assets. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment through our advanced computational approaches, and are confident in our ability to make more such discoveries across various types of challenging cancers. As we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms, we are looking to partner with firms to bring our cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers into clinical trials.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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