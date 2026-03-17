Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards Releases New Video: “The AI Boom Is Entering a Dangerous Phase”

Baltimore, MD, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released video presentation from economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards is drawing attention to the huge amount of money flowing into artificial intelligence — and the risks he believes may be building underneath it.

In the presentation, Rickards looks at the massive spending now pouring into AI infrastructure, including computing systems, data centers, and the specialized hardware needed to run today’s AI tools.

According to Rickards, the scale of this spending has created a tangled web of partnerships, financing deals, and business dependencies that could become a serious problem if the AI boom starts to crack.

The presentation walks viewers through these developments step by step and compares today’s AI surge to earlier tech booms that ended in painful market resets.

The Spending Race Behind AI

Artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest areas of investment in the global tech market.

Major companies are spending billions of dollars to build stronger AI systems, increase computing capacity, and expand the infrastructure needed to support them.

Rickards explains how this race has pushed companies to spend at a rapid pace in order to keep up with competitors.

The presentation looks at how this fast growth may be creating more risk across the tech sector, not less.

The Massive Buildout Supporting the AI Boom

A major focus of the presentation is the physical and financial structure needed to support modern AI systems.

Large AI platforms rely on huge amounts of computing power, advanced chips, and massive data facilities.

Rickards explains how these demands have triggered a global buildout of data centers, cloud networks, and semiconductor capacity.

He argues that this wave of spending has created an environment where many companies are now tied closely together — which could make the fallout worse if pressure starts to build.

Why Rickards Believes the Risk Could Spread

As AI moves deeper into the economy, Rickards warns that the risks may not stay limited to one company or one part of the market.

The presentation explores how many firms involved in AI are connected through infrastructure, funding, and business relationships.

Because of those ties, trouble in one area could ripple outward and affect other parts of the market.

Rickards places this in the context of earlier market bubbles, when excitement and heavy spending eventually gave way to broader financial trouble.

Looking at AI Through the Lens of Past Bubbles

Rickards also compares the current AI boom to earlier periods of rapid tech expansion.

He explains how new technologies often attract huge promises, fast-moving capital, and rising expectations that can sometimes move too far ahead of reality.

By looking at past tech cycles, the presentation explores what can happen when investment outruns what the market can realistically support.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic strategy.

He has also taken part in high-level discussions during major market events and has written widely about global monetary systems, economic risk, and market trends.

His research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher that produces educational market analysis and economic commentary for readers seeking deeper insight into major financial and technology trends.