Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto just revealed an AI powered protection layer on its exchange and the presale response was immediate. Multiple whale wallets entered within hours of the announcement, stages are selling out ahead of schedule, and the crypto news around this Ethereum based crypto is spreading across every major platform faster than the team anticipated. The XRP outlook is adding fuel,because XRP just surged past $1.50 after Mastercard named Ripple as a launch partner in its Crypto Partner Program, alongside Binance and PayPal, and analysts now target $5 as the near term destination with $10 as the cycle target. XRP holders are right to feel confident.

But the wallets that made the most money from XRP early are doing something the crypto news has not fully covered yet: they are building large positions inside Pepeto's presale, because they see what this Ethereum based crypto becomes once the Binance listing opens it to the market.

Pepeto AI Protection Launches And the XRP Price Prediction Points to $5 While Serious Capital Moves

Pepeto's AI protection layer solves a problem that cost DeFi traders over $1.3 billion last year. The system detects wash trading, spoofing, and coordinated dumps in real time, scanning every token and transaction before execution. No decentralized exchange has shipped this level of protection before, which is why traders still use centralized platforms. Pepeto eliminates that gap by delivering centralized speed and security with DeFi ownership in one protocol. SolidProof verified the full architecture and the exchange is in final testing ahead of a Binance listing.

The XRP recovery strengthens the case for why capital is moving now. Mastercard launched its Crypto Partner Program with over 85 companies and Ripple was named a launch partner according to The Motley Fool. Goldman Sachs is accumulating, and the XRP forecast targets $5 near term with $10 for the cycle as ETF inflows create the institutional foundation XRP never had according to CoinDesk.

XRP reaching $5 is a solid 3x. But the wallets that built the biggest portfolios in crypto never built them riding a large cap for a 3x. They got into the right project at presale entry before the listing changed the price, and Pepeto needs one listing to deliver multiples the xrp price prediction cannot produce from $94 billion market cap, and the crypto news around Pepeto state that the project will launch in a few days.

Pepeto Project Accelerates While Dogecoin And Elon Musk Shaped Crypto History

The reason the presale is accelerating goes beyond the AI protection. Dogecoin proved that when a meme project captures the market at the right moment, the returns for early holders are unlike anything else in investing. Two brothers from New York put $8,000 into Dogecoin because the project was going viral and before Elon Musk was publicly backing it, and that $8,000 became $9 million in six months, as Dogecoin reached a $90 billion market cap on community energy alone. Every person who made money from Dogecoin says they wish they had put in more.

The same energy is building around Pepeto now, and the Elon Musk connections linking him to Pepeto are surfacing across crypto communities, and growing stronger every week. The wallet data supports it. Entries linked to major XRP and DOGE holders are coming into this Ethereum based crypto, at sizes that match the kind of whale capital that moves when there is a clear opportunity. It is too late for DOGE. It is not too late for Pepeto, but it will be the moment the listing goes live.

Conclusion

The crypto news is bullish, the xrp price prediction targets $5 soon with real partnerships behind it, and the Dogecoin pattern that created millionaires is playing out again inside this Ethereum based crypto, except this time with a verified exchange and AI protection underneath. Stages are selling out ahead of schedule and multiple whale wallets have entered the presale in recent weeks as the Elon Musk connections keep growing stronger across every platform. If those connections confirm publicly, the chance to enter at presale pricing will close in hours not days, and the wallets that moved first will be the ones the crypto news writes about their success for the rest of this cycle.

The investors who turned early XRP and Dogecoin into millions are already inside because they know this setup. The Pepeto official website is where they are entering, and a portfolio without Pepeto in 2026 could be the most expensive decision of this cycle.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

XRP surged past $1.50 on the Mastercard partnership. The xrp price prediction targets $5 near term and $10 for the cycle as Goldman Sachs accumulates and ETF inflows build institutional demand.

Is Pepeto a good investment?

Pepeto is backed by a SolidProof audit, AI exchange protection that no other DeFi platform offers, growing Elon Musk connections, and whale wallets entering at a pace that confirms serious potential ahead of the Binance listing.



