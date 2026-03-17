Hyperion Materials & Technologies to acquire Electronica Tungsten Ltd.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company specializing in advanced hard and super-hard materials, has announced an agreement to acquire Electronica Tungsten Ltd (Electronica Tungsten), from the Electronica Group. The Nashik, India based company specializes in the manufacturing of tungsten carbide products for wear applications, metal cutting applications and metal forming applications for oil and gas, mining, agriculture and a wide range of other industries.

Electronica Tungsten brings a unique, vertically integrated tungsten platform in India, spanning upstream conversion of mined tungsten ore concentrates into various outputs including tungsten carbide and ready-to-press powders, as well as closed-loop recycling of both hard and soft tungsten scrap. By combining Electronica Tungsten’s upstream and recycling strengths with Hyperion’s global leadership in tungsten carbide powders and resulting products, the integrated company will enhance supply security, accelerate circularity, and deliver “powder-to-precision” solutions at global scale.

“Electronica Tungsten is exactly the partner that we need to strengthen our manufacturing footprint in Asia. With their four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and their ability to make highly complex oil and gas wear products, as well as other carbide solutions, Electronica Tungsten will help us better serve our customers in Asia as we look to enhance our customer intimacy in the region,” said Mudassir Fajandar, Hyperion’s Senior Vice President for the APAC region. “This also gives us better circularity of tungsten carbide, with the ability to recycle hard and soft scrap in-house.”

Originally part of the Electronica Group established in 1975, Electronica Tungsten was created in 2016 through a merger of manufacturing companies within the broader SRP Electronica group to focus on the manufacture of tungsten carbide powders, wear parts and sintered blanks. Electronica Tungsten serves customers around the world, including across APAC, Germany and the United States.

“We are excited for the opportunity to pair our product portfolio with Hyperion’s R&D and material science expertise to help develop new products for India, Asia and beyond,” said Adwait Dharmadhikari, Managing Director at Electronica Tungsten. “We believe our solutions will be a great catalyst to expand Hyperion’s growth.”

Hyperion’s acquisition of Electronica Tungsten Ltd is expected to be completed at the end of Q1, 2026 following customary regulatory approvals and completion of certain pre-closing conditions.

Media Contact

Marina Garcia

Corporate Communications Professional

marina.garcia@hyperionmt.com

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 70 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, Hyperion has its production footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and sales in more than 70 countries.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion’s profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Electronica Tungsten Ltd

Electronica Tungsten Ltd. was created out of a merger of manufacturing companies within the broader SRP Electronica Group in 2016 in Nashik.The SRP Electronica Group is a diversified industrial and engineering conglomerate with leading businesses across EDM and CNC Wirecut EDM machine manufacturing, tungsten carbide tooling, machine-tool trading, and CNC sheet metal fabrication. The SRP Electronica Group also has a significant Non-Banking Financial Company, Electronica Finance Ltd. Within the group which is supporting the MSME industry for equipment financing across India. Electronica Tungsten Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of tungsten carbide products for metal cutting, metal forming and mining applications.

To learn more, visit www.toughcarb.com.