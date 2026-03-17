Cogility to Showcase Cogynt.ai at the Insider Risk Summit 2026

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility Software Corporation, a leader in trusted AI-powered decision intelligence software for augmented decision support, today announced the company will showcase its Cogynt.ai insider risk solution for government and commercial organizations at Insider Risk Summit West 2026, hosted by DSI Group.



Cogility’s flagship product has been renamed Cogynt.ai (formerly Cogynt) to reflect the latest capabilities and product roadmap. Cogility will describe exciting new advancements within this decision intelligence platform over the coming months.



WHAT: Experience Cogynt.ai's newest advancements in AI-driven behavioral analytics, insider risk detection, and decision intelligence solutions.

WHO: Speak with Cogility experts and view live demonstrations of the latest version Cogynt.ai (v.2.20)

WHEN: March 18-19, 2026, during exhibit hall hours, 8 am – 5:30 pm Wednesday and 7:45 am – 2:30 pm Thursday.



WHERE: Exhibit Hall at Insider Risk Summit West at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California.



WHY: Government agencies and commercial organizations face a growing and complex insider risk landscape — from data theft and sabotage to espionage and workplace violence. But traditional monitoring tools leave security teams in a reactive mode. In contrast, the Cogynt.ai Trusted AI-powered behavioral analytics platform continuously assesses risk and risk decay over time, giving insider risk managers and analysts the predictive, explainable intelligence needed to get left of harm. By fusing data across diverse technical and behavioral sources in near real-time and surfacing auditable findings, Cogynt.ai enables organizations to shift from detecting isolated actions to recognizing behavioral patterns that reveal human intent and context — enabling the insider risk management team to identify at-risk individuals and employ proactive, positive mitigation strategies before incidents occur.

EXPERT PANEL: Cogility's Chief Behavior Scientist, Frank L. Greitzer, PhD, will participate in an energy panel discussion focusing on securing the energy & utilities sector from sophisticated insider risks. (4:20 pm on March 18th)



About Cogility Software

Cogility is a leading decision intelligence company pioneering trusted AI-powered continuous intelligence for government and commercial organizations. Cogility's Decision Intelligence Platform, Cogynt.ai, transforms massive, diverse data streams into predictive, explainable, and auditable insights — empowering organizations to shift from reactive to proactive in high-consequence environments. Customers rely on Cogynt.ai to solve complex decision support challenges across insider risk management, national security, financial crime, fraud, waste and abuse, and critical infrastructure protection.

Cogynt.ai delivers decision advantage through patented Expert AI (Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale streaming analytics — enabling analysts and decision makers to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. Customers have realized a 72% reduction in engineering resources and costs Cogility to develop decision intelligence applications. Founded in 2003, Cogility has a proven track record serving government agencies and enterprise organizations requiring high confidence decisioning at scale. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com.

Media Contact: Stuart Booth, sbooth@cogility.com