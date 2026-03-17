Pepeto Reveils Layer 2 Upgrade Follows Dogecoin Success And Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $250K While Elon Musk Link Grows

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just announced a Layer 2 scaling upgrade on its exchange protocol, and the presale crossed $8.1 million with whale wallets entering at a pace that tells you everything about what is coming. The BTC forecast from Arthur Hayes just hit $250,000 by end of 2026 according to CoinDesk, and when bitcoin reaches that level, every Ethereum based presale with real infrastructure jumps to multiples the large caps will never deliver. That happened in every previous cycle and it is about to happen again.

The market is heading up, meme coin season is building, and the only question left is whether the person reading this, wants to be on the side that builds wealth this cycle, or the side that watches it happen like the 99% who missed DOGE, and spent the rest of that bull run wishing they had moved one week earlier.

Pepeto Layer 2 Upgrade Aligns With the Bitcoin Price Prediction as the Market Prepares for Its Biggest Move

Pepeto's Layer 2 upgrade increases exchange throughput to handle the volume wave the bitcoin price prediction confirms is coming. The upgrade compresses transaction finality across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, allowing higher trade frequency at zero cost while AI contract auditing runs in parallel on every listed token. For large wallets deploying serious capital, this means institutional grade execution with DeFi ownership and a SolidProof verified protocol. For retail investors, every dollar entered earns permanent revenue from every trade proportional to position size, and the more you enter now the more you collect once the exchange goes live.

On the other hand, the bitcoin price prediction is built on data. Arthur Hayes forecasts $250,000 based on expanding ETF flows and institutional allocation according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin at $73,000 is already up 13% since the Iran conflict, forming higher lows on every sell off. When bitcoin moves toward $250,000, the rotation into Ethereum based projects creates returns that only presale entry can fully capture.

Pepeto Whale Activity Proves The Next Dogecoin Thesis

Here is something the crypto media will never tell you directly. In every cycle, the number of people who actually build serious wealth from a project like Dogecoin is a tiny fraction of all crypto holders. The majority are whale wallets and insiders who had information before the public, and a small group of smart investors who spotted the whale movement early and followed them in. That pattern repeated with DOGE, with SHIB, and with every major meme coin winner. The whales moved first, the smart money followed, and everyone else bought at the top.

In 2026, following whale movement is easier because on chain data shows exactly where large capital is going. Right now it is going into Pepeto. The wallet sizes match institutional accumulation, and the Elon Musk connection growing across every crypto community adds the same energy that made Dogecoin go from $0.007 to $90 billion. People are calling Pepeto the next meme coin Elon Musk will support publicly, and some believe it will be the first project on X Money when the platform launches for 600 million users. SolidProof audited the full protocol, the Binance listing is approaching, and the Layer 2 upgrade means the exchange handles everything the market throws at it.

The DOGE story created millionaires but it also created millions who watched because they hesitated one day too long. The on chain data gives you the same information the whales are acting on right now.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000 and the market is already moving. Every previous cycle proved that when bitcoin doubles, the Ethereum based presales with real infrastructure and viral demand deliver multiples large caps cannot match. Pepeto sits at presale entry with a Layer 2 upgraded exchange, AI protection, permanent revenue sharing, and DOGE level attention building before the listing. The whales are already inside, maybe they know more about the Elon Musk connections to this project, and every day someone reads about this project and decides to wait is another day the entry price moves higher.

The crypto market rarely makes the opportunity this obvious, and the Pepeto official website is where the people building portfolios for the biggest gains of this cycle are entering right now. This is the second chance crypto gives to the people who missed DOGE, and second chances in this market stay open for days, not months.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Arthur Hayes forecasts bitcoin at $250,000 by end of 2026 based on ETF flows and institutional adoption. The bitcoin price prediction is supported by BTC forming higher lows above $70,000 with only 5.8% of supply on exchanges.

Is Pepeto the next Dogecoin?

Pepeto carries Dogecoin level viral energy with a Layer 2 upgraded Ethereum exchange, AI protection, and permanent revenue sharing that Dogecoin never built, with whale wallets and Elon Musk connections confirming serious potential.









