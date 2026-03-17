Press Release no. 02/2026

cBrain introduces embedded agentic AI for government – enabling the next step in digital government with the F2 platform

Copenhagen, March 16, 2026

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) today announces the F2 AI Task Specialist, a new module in the F2 digital government platform that introduces embedded agentic AI designed for government.

cBrain sees this announcement as reflecting – and marking the beginning of – the next industrial revolution in government administration. At the same time, it positions the F2 platform at the forefront of AI in government and as a cornerstone of cBrain’s 2026–2028 strategy.

The F2 AI Task Specialist will be presented this week at the Danish Digital Government Conference in Aarhus.

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Artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly. Generative AI systems can produce text, summaries and recommendations, while a new generation of agentic AI systems can perform tasks and interact with software systems.

The F2 AI Task Specialist combines these two capabilities in a new type of AI designed specifically for the public sector. By combining generative AI with task-oriented AI agents embedded directly in government workflows, the technology can both generate content and execute administrative tasks within structured case processes.

Public authorities operate under strict requirements for compliance, transparency and documentation. Decisions must follow established rules and procedures, and the basis for case handling must be transparent, traceable, and auditable.

The F2 AI Task Specialist therefore operates directly within the structured workflows of the F2 platform. Working in combination with the F2 ServiceBuilder, authorities can define the rules, instructions and tasks that guide how the AI performs its work, ensuring that automation supports existing administrative processes while maintaining full control and compliance.

The announcement reflects extensive development work and project experience during the past year, where cBrain together with customers and partners has explored how AI can be applied within government case processing. These learnings have now resulted in the development of the F2 AI Task Specialist, which forms a central element in cBrain’s recently announced 2026–2028 strategy, supporting both customers and partners in applying AI within the F2 platform.

The technology is already being applied in initial projects. Among others, the recently announced State of California Prove of Concept uses the fully integrated generative and agentic AI capabilities of the F2 platform.

A new category of AI for government

Artificial intelligence solutions fall into different categories. Generative AI systems can produce text and recommendations, while agentic AI systems are designed to execute tasks and interact with software systems.

However, the use of AI in government requires a different approach. Administrative work is organized around structured case processes governed by rules, procedures and documentation requirements.

The F2 AI Task Specialist introduces a new category of AI, combining generative AI capabilities with agentic AI embedded directly in government workflows.

Rather than functioning as external AI tools, the F2 AI Task Specialists perform specific administrative tasks directly within case processes configured in the F2 platform, enabling authorities to automate work while maintaining full control over processes and compliance.

The F2 AI Task Specialist operates as an agentic AI, planning and executing its work based on role, instructions and reusable skills drawn from shared skill libraries. This enables the AI to plan its work intelligently, reuse capabilities and continuously improve task execution. The instruction prompts allow the agent to translate human-centered work instructions into digital prompts that guide how each task is carried out.

Fully integrated with the F2 platform

The F2 AI Task Specialist is fully integrated with the F2 ServiceBuilder, and users can out-of-the-box utilize the existing functionality of the F2 platform – including case management, workflow management, document handling and self-service solutions.

This eliminates the complex integration work that typically accompanies IT projects. Rather than connecting external AI tools to multiple systems, the F2 AI Task Specialist operates directly inside the platform environment, enabling authorities to deploy AI capabilities faster and with significantly lower implementation complexity.

Process sovereignty and user control

The F2 AI Task Specialist operates within the configuration framework of the F2 ServiceBuilder, where authorities define their case processes, workflows and digital services. With the addition of the F2 AI Task Specialist, these configurations can now also include AI-supported tasks within the case flow.

This means that users – or their external consultants and implementation partners – can design and maintain complete AI-enabled case processes themselves.

Using the ServiceBuilder, they can configure all user specific functionality from the case process flow to the individual tasks with instructions and prompts guiding how the AI performs the task.

This approach enables a new level of process sovereignty, where authorities retain control not only over their data, but also over the AI-enabled case processes that govern how government work is carried out.

Designed for regulatory compliance and security

Public authorities operate under strict regulatory requirements related to data protection, security and documentation. The use of artificial intelligence in government therefore requires solutions that can operate within controlled environments while ensuring full traceability of administrative actions.

Because the F2 AI Task Specialist is embedded directly in the F2 platform, the solution can be deployed on premise within the government’s own IT environment. This means that data remains within the authority’s existing infrastructure and databases, ensuring that sensitive information does not leave the government platform when AI capabilities are applied.

This architecture supports public sector requirements related to data sovereignty, security and regulatory compliance, which are often difficult to address when using externally hosted AI services.

Another key requirement in public administration is traceability. Administrative work must be transparent and auditable, and authorities must be able to document how decisions and case processing activities are carried out.

The F2 AI Task Specialist is designed to support this. Each AI-supported task is defined within the F2 ServiceBuilder together with the instructions and rules governing how the task should be performed. When the AI Task Specialist performs work within the case process, the results are recorded and documented as part of the case record.

Because the solution combines generative and agentic AI, the platform can also document the execution logic used by the AI agent, including the plan or sequence of steps applied by the agent to complete the task.

This ensures that AI-supported case processing remains fully transparent, auditable and aligned with the documentation requirements of public administration. It also ensures that decision-making includes human involvement when required.

The next industrial revolution in public administration

Large parts of the public sector function like case factories, where structured workflows guide how applications move from submission to decision.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, Henry Ford revolutionized manufacturing by introducing the assembly line, dividing production into clearly defined steps. Decades later, industrial robots automated many of the tasks performed on these assembly lines. The underlying production model remained intact, but repetitive manual work was replaced by automation, resulting in significant productivity gains.

The German sociologist Max Weber described bureaucracy as a similar form of production apparatus. Administrative cases move through defined steps – application, screening, assessment, decision and closure – where caseworkers perform specific tasks according to rules, procedures and professional expertise.

Today, public administration stands on the threshold of a comparable transformation.

Just as industrial robots automated repetitive tasks in manufacturing, AI Task Specialists can now automate the individual tasks that make up government case processing. Rather than replacing administrative processes, AI supports them by performing repetitive work while leaving judgment and decision-making with human case workers.

By combining generative AI with embedded agentic AI, the F2 AI Task Specialist introduces a new approach to automation in government, where AI operates directly within structured workflows and under the rules that govern public administration.

This approach allows public authorities to increase productivity while maintaining the transparency, consistency and accountability that are fundamental to government operations.

About cBrain

cBrain A/S is a software company listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. cBrain develops the F2 digital government platform, which fully integrated supports all government work from case management and digital services to registries and compliance.

The F2 platform is used by ministries, agencies and municipalities across five continents. The platform is designed as a configurable commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) solution enabling authorities to digitalize case processing and administrative workflows.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

















Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300

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