Local Gun Shops Nationwide See Record 46% Sales Increase on Guns.com

Burnsville, MN, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent firearm dealers across the country are experiencing record-breaking growth as more and more consumers shift their online firearm shopping to Guns.com. Thanks to Guns.com's innovative technology, which connects manufacturers, consumers, and dealers, the partners of Guns.com are benefiting from this additional business and seeing revenue grow compared to other sales channels. In February alone, local firearm dealer sales on the platform surged 46% year over year, marking the strongest performance ever recorded. It reinforces Guns.com’s role as a powerful economic engine for small businesses in the firearm industry.

The momentum continues to reflect a broader shift as gun owners nationwide turn to Guns.com for a faster, simpler, and more trusted way to buy firearms, suppressors, optics, ammo, and gear online. This momentum is driving the 25% increase in overall sales at the leading online retailer to start 2026.

Fueling Small Business Growth Nationwide

"Local dealers represent the backbone of our industry, and our priority since day one is to help our dealer partners sell more guns and suppressors and drive revenue,” said Jeff Tesch, Director of Business Development at Guns.com. "We excel at connecting our manufacturer partners with our growing network of over 2,000 local gun shops to sell more firearms, helping ensure the long-term health and growth of the firearm retail ecosystem.”

Unlike other e-commerce retailers, Guns.com has shown a commitment to supporting local dealers across the country, with more than 100% of their year-over-year growth in 2026 going to local dealers, underscoring the company’s commitment to generating revenue for local brick-and-mortar gun shops. The growth is outpacing Gearfire’s RetailBI Firearm Sales Index national forecast for 2026, which projects a 7-12% decline in firearm sales. Dealer sales growth is especially evident in the pre-owned firearm category, with used guns accounting for nearly 31% of sales on Guns.com.

Suppressor Demand Adds to Growth

According to the NSSF, NFA product sales increased by 167% since January 1, 2026, with suppressors accounting for the lion’s share. Guns.com leverages its nationwide dealer network to give customers the industry’s largest selection of suppressors online. Gun owners can shop from more than 60 leading manufacturers and nearly 800 active product listings. Customers have their suppressor shipped directly to their local NFA retailer, where required paperwork and ATF forms are completed before final pickup. This streamlined process is driving new foot traffic and revenue opportunities for independent retailers, which account for 40% of suppressor sales on Guns.com.

Closing the Loop Between Consumers, Dealers, and Manufacturers

Guns.com has always taken a dealer-first approach to the industry. With the unique ability to seamlessly push manufacturer web sales directly to dealers for fulfillment, Guns.com makes sure that firearm brands can keep their commitment to supporting their stocking dealers with the smoothest customer experience in the industry.

The bridge that Guns.com has created between consumers and their favorite firearm brands enables dealers to leverage an efficient, low-cost sales channel while ensuring customers have an easy way to shop the best selection of hundreds of thousands of firearms and accessories.

If you are a storefront dealer looking to enhance your online sales presence, please contact the Guns.com Business Development team at sales@guns.com.

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About Guns.com

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With a commitment to unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and exceptional customer service, they deliver the best shopping experience in the firearm industry while championing the 2A lifestyle through industry-leading content, reviews, and community engagement. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms and a vast selection of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for millions of gun owners nationwide.



Sources: https://www.nssf.org/articles/gearfire-provides-complimentary-access-to-annual-industry-report/

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