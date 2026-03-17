Lulus Expands Digital Wholesale Footprint With Amazon Storefront and New Partnership With Victoria’s Secret

CHICO, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVLU), a women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion, today announced continued momentum in its wholesale expansion with the launch of a dedicated Lulus Amazon Storefront and new online wholesale partnership with Victoria’s Secret.

The announcement builds on Lulus’ recent expansion into all Nordstrom stores nationwide and reflects the brand’s next phase of growth: a wholesale strategy designed to increase reach, drive incremental revenue, and deepen relevance across some of today’s most influential online retail destinations. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, each partnership features a channel-specific assortment aligned with how different customers shop and engage with the brand.

“Today’s customer shops across platforms, and our goal is to show up for her in each of those moments with intentional, elevated product, that is distinctly Lulus,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO at Lulus. “By offering curated assortments across Amazon and Victoria’s Secret, we’re expanding access to our brand in a way that’s thoughtful, strategic, and aligned with how women shop now.”

Lulus launched its Amazon storefront as part of a strategic effort to expand beyond traditional direct-to-consumer and department store channels. Available online to U.S. and international customers in sizes XS through XL, the storefront features a curated dress assortment, with a majority of styles exclusive to Amazon. This launch allows Lulus to share its unique brand story and attract new-to-brand customers, while leveraging Amazon’s reach, discovery capabilities, convenient shopping experience, and fast shipping.

In late February, Lulus further expanded its online wholesale presence with a new launch at Victoria’s Secret, where the brand debuted an online-only dress assortment in standard sizing from XS through XL, bringing its feminine silhouettes and event-ready styles to the retailer’s digitally engaged audience.

As Lulus enters its 30th year, the Company remains focused on disciplined expansion, scalable distribution, and building long-term brand equity through partnerships that balance reach with relevance. Together with its nationwide Nordstrom expansion, Lulus believes the Amazon and Victoria’s Secret launches further position the Company as a digitally fluent brand with growing influence across the contemporary fashion and retail landscape.

For more information on Lulus, please visit: www.lulus.com.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California, but serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is a women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion. Our goal is to make every customer feel their most confident and beautiful for the moments that matter most. Founded in 1996 and delivering fresh styles almost every day, Lulus uses direct customer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world-class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team provide thoughtful, personalized service to shoppers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our opportunities for customer and market expansion, third-party collaborations, growth in the fiscal year ending January 3, 2027 and the long-term growth trajectory of our business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, Part II, Item IA, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2025 and June 29, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

Contact:

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson

Press@lulus.com