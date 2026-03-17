Asimov Announces Cell Line Development Partnership with Score Pharma to Advance Biosuperior Antibody Therapeutics

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the synthetic biology company advancing the design and manufacture of therapeutics, today announced a cell line development partnership with Score Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation antibody therapeutics with enhanced anti-cancer activity. The first phase of the collaboration centers on Score Pharma’s lead program, a biosuperior anti-HER2 trastuzumab for the treatment of breast cancer.

Score Pharma has developed an innovative process technology that affects core fucosylation during antibody production. By reducing core fucose attached to therapeutic antibodies, Score aims to significantly increase Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC), a key immune mechanism by which therapeutic antibodies eliminate cancer cells. Score Pharma's technology can enhance the binding of natural killer cells to antibody-cancer cell complexes, potentially improving the efficacy of existing antibody therapeutics.

Through the collaboration, Score will leverage Asimov’s CHO Edge system - which uses a GS knock-out CHO host, a hyperactive transposase, a library of characterized genetic elements, and Kernel, Asimov's computer-aided genetic design software - as the foundation for its proof-of-concept studies.

"Biosuperior antibodies represent one of the most compelling opportunities in oncology today,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO at Asimov. “Approved antibodies can be modified to further enhance their therapeutic benefit, and Score Pharma's approach to modulating core fucosylation is a clever way to unlock that potential. We're proud that CHO Edge is the platform enabling their first clinical program."

“Our potential to significantly improve established antibody therapeutics is second only to our passion for improving human health and is limited only by access to relevant cell lines. The Asimov partnership makes our first clinically viable target possible,” said Bruce Edward Jones, Ph.D., Founder and CEO at Score Pharma.

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform – from cells to software – to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell/gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

About Score Pharma

Score Pharma Inc. is dedicated to developing new, more potent antibody therapeutics by transforming existing, clinically proven antibody therapeutics to improve patient response. Through a science driven strategy and disciplined execution, the company aims to deliver transformative outcomes for patients and sustainable returns for shareholders. For more information, visit www.scorepharma.com .



Contact:

media@asimov.com