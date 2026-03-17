Enhanced Capital Named to the ImpactAssets 50 2026, the Definitive Guide to Impact Investing Fund Managers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) (“Ridgepost Capital”), a leading private markets solutions provider, and Enhanced Capital Group, LLC (“Enhanced Capital”), a private credit strategy of Ridgepost Capital, today announced that Enhanced Capital has been selected to the ImpactAssets 50 (“IA 50”) 2026 , the definitive guide to impact investing fund managers globally.

Now in its 15th year, the IA 50 highlights experienced and emerging fund managers committed to delivering measurable impact alongside financial returns. The IA 50 serves as a publicly available database for investors and advisors seeking impact-focused private market managers.

In 2026, fund managers across the IA 50 represent approximately $202 billion in combined assets under management, reflecting the continued scale of the impact investing market.

“We congratulate Enhanced Capital on being recognized once again by the IA 50,” said Luke Sarsfield, Ridgepost Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Enhanced Capital has built a long-standing track record of directing private capital to projects and businesses that generate meaningful economic and environmental outcomes while maintaining a disciplined investment philosophy. This recognition reflects the strength of the team and the important role that our investments play in driving impact in today’s private markets.”

“We are proud to be recognized by the IA 50, a testament to our dedication to delivering attractive risk-adjusted financial returns while strategically investing in opportunities that create lasting value,” said Michael Korengold, Enhanced Capital President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to directing private capital toward projects and businesses that expand opportunity and strengthen communities.”

“For the third consecutive year, we are honored to be named to the IA 50,” said Gingee Prince, Enhanced Capital Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director. “This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to investments that drive economic opportunity, community resilience, and environmental sustainability. We look forward to continuing our work to advance positive change.”

Enhanced Capital focuses on Project Finance and Small Business Lending strategies, providing flexible capital to projects and businesses that expand access to essential services, create and retain jobs, and support communities nationwide that are underserved by traditional sources of capital. As of December 31, 2025, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $6.8 billion.

The full IA 50 database is available at impactassets.org/IA-50 .

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $43 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com .

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a private credit investment manager founded in 1999 focused on Project Finance and Small Business Lending.

From inception through December 31st, 2025, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $6.8 billion. Enhanced Capital’s investments support over 1,000 projects and businesses across 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico.

Enhanced Capital invests within its impact themes: Underserved Communities; Environmental Sustainability; and Community Development Programs. Enhanced Capital is a strategy of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC), a diversified, multi-asset investment platform. For more information, visit www.enhancedcapital.com .

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer dedicated to changing the trajectory of the planet’s future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, ImpactAssets offers deep strategic expertise to help its clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with its clients through its impact investment platform, philanthropic solutions, and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $5 billion in assets, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at www.impactassets.org .

Disclaimer

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, and its affiliates, is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Information presented is for discussion purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product, or investment advisory services. This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in a fund.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com