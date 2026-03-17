ISG Names Angelic Gibson Chief Product and Technology Officer

DANVERS, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of integrated claim and litigation support services, today announced the appointment of Angelic Gibson as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Gibson will report to Chief Executive Officer Bob Reardon and will be responsible for the technology and product capabilities that help ISG’s clients resolve claims more efficiently, with better data and clearer accountability at every stage of the process.

“Angelic has the technical credibility and the commercial instincts to drive what’s next for our platform,” said Reardon. “She has built and scaled complex technology organizations, and she understands how product decisions translate to business outcomes. That combination is exactly what ISG needs as we deepen the technology layer across our integrated services.”

Gibson joins ISG from AvidXchange, where she served as Chief Information Officer. During her tenure, she led the company’s accounts payable and payment automation platform through significant growth overseeing enterprise technology, product engineering, data, cybersecurity, and AI strategy as the company scaled from approximately $150 million to over $450 million in revenue. She drove the company’s transition to cloud infrastructure and aligned technology investment to support expanding margins and long-term growth.

Prior to AvidXchange, Gibson held senior technology leadership roles at TKXS, American Tire Distributors, Stony Brook University, and The Estée Lauder Companies. She has been recognized as an ORBIE CIO of the Year Award winner, a multi-year finalist for that honor, and a Forbes NEXT CIO.

In her new role, Gibson will focus on advancing the technology that connects ISG’s services into a more seamless experience, reducing friction across the claim lifecycle, improving the speed and quality of information available to clients, and ensuring ISG’s platform keeps pace with the evolving needs of the insurance market. She will also oversee internal enterprise systems and infrastructure.

“ISG has built something that is difficult to replicate,” said Gibson. “Connecting medical management, investigations, clinical services, and record management within a single technology-enabled platform gives our clients, across carriers, law firms, and other organizations, what they’ve been asking for: one partner, consistent data and a clear line of accountability. I’m focused on strengthening that foundation and bringing new capabilities to market that make a measurable difference for all of our clients.”

Trusted by 46 of the top 50 U.S. carriers, ISG has established its market position by integrating claim services that were historically managed across multiple vendors, giving clients consistent data, reporting, and compliance standards under a single partner.

Gibson holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems.

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national provider of integrated claim and litigation support services, helping insurers improve outcomes across the auto, workers’ compensation, and liability markets. With more than 30 years of industry experience, ISG delivers a unified suite of solutions, including independent medical examinations (IME) and peer reviews, record retrieval, clinical services and investigation solutions, designed to reduce costs, streamline workflows, and strengthen defensibility. Powered by advanced technology and a nationwide team of experts, ISG provides the insight, speed, and accountability carriers need to resolve claims with confidence. Learn more at www.isgvalue.com.

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