Pacvue and Reddit Announce Partnership to Bring Reddit Ads into Pacvue’s Commerce Operating System

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue and Reddit have announced a new partnership that will bring Reddit Ads into Pacvue’s Commerce Operating System. The integration, launching this spring, will combine Reddit’s community-driven reach and high-intent audiences with Pacvue’s AI-powered platform, used by enterprise brands and agencies to plan, activate, and optimize full-funnel performance at a global scale.

“Reddit plays a critical role in how consumers evaluate products today,” said Rahul Choraria, Chief Executive Officer, Pacvue. “Our goal is to make that influence easier to operationalize at scale. This partnership gives brands the tools to manage Reddit alongside retail media within a single, governed system.”

With the rise of social platforms and discovery commerce, purchase decisions are increasingly shaped by peer discussion, reviews, and community validation. Attracting 121 million daily active unique visitors to over 100,000 active communities, Reddit is a rich well of commerce signals, with 90% of its users saying they trust the platform as a resource to learn about new products and brands (Reddit for Business). For brands and agencies, platforms like Reddit are becoming central to full-funnel strategy.

As retail media strategies shift upstream into community-driven platforms, however, operational scale has become a constraint. Brands need to connect discovery, consideration, and conversion across channels, but the systems supporting those channels are often working in silos. For enterprise teams managing multiple brands, markets, and stakeholders, this fragmentation creates challenges in governance, budget pacing, and cross-channel measurement. Performance insights may exist, but without a unified system to prioritize and operationalize them, optimization slows and opportunity is lost.

Reddit offers unique opportunities for brands to tap into a high-intent, high-trust environment at key moments of discovery when consumers are actively seeking recommendations. By integrating Reddit Ads into Pacvue’s platform, this partnership will make it easier for brands to leverage those opportunities across markets and alongside the rest of their full-funnel media mix. In addition to unified reporting and measurement capabilities that offer cleaner rollups and faster insight delivery, the new integration enables:

Enterprise-scale campaign management: Streamlined creation and editing across a broad range of Reddit Ads formats — including Product, Video, Image, Carousel, and Free-form Ads — designed to support governed execution across brands, markets, and teams.

Streamlined creation and editing across a broad range of Reddit Ads formats — including Product, Video, Image, Carousel, and Free-form Ads — designed to support governed execution across brands, markets, and teams. Advanced audience activation: Flexible management of Reddit’s targeting capabilities, including interests, communities, keywords, automated targeting, and custom audiences, within a standardized operational framework.

Flexible management of Reddit’s targeting capabilities, including interests, communities, keywords, automated targeting, and custom audiences, within a standardized operational framework. Budget governance and pacing control: Portfolio-level budget management, tagging, dayparting, and automation to maintain pacing discipline and reduce manual work.

Portfolio-level budget management, tagging, dayparting, and automation to maintain pacing discipline and reduce manual work. Automation and decision intelligence: Rules-based execution and prioritized recommendations that accelerate optimization and turn insights into action more quickly.

Rules-based execution and prioritized recommendations that accelerate optimization and turn insights into action more quickly. Creative intelligence built for community context: Advanced creative analysis extending Reddit’s Ad Inspiration Library, delivering actionable insights that connect creative attributes to measurable performance outcomes.



Through their partnership, Reddit and Pacvue are giving brands and agencies the ability to bring a major conversation-driven channel into the same operating system that unifies execution across 100+ retail media networks and 30+ markets, reducing fragmentation and accelerating decision-making.

To learn more about the integration and request early access, visit www.pacvue.com

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe – all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes.

About Reddit, Inc.

Reddit is a community of communities. It’s built on shared interests, passion, and trust, and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and 116 million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. For more information, visit www.redditinc.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Jermansky

SamsonPR

rachel@samsonpr.com