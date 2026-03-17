Xsolis Demonstrates Measurable ROI for AnMed Through AI-Enabled Utilization Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced new outcomes from its more than three-year-long partnership with AnMed, a not-for-profit health system serving communities across Upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia. After implementing Xsolis’ AI-powered Dragonfly™ platform, AnMed achieved a 14.6X return on investment from June 2024 to June 2025 while strengthening collaboration with health plan partners and reducing administrative burden for clinical teams.

AnMed implemented Xsolis in January 2023 to address persistent utilization management challenges driven by staffing shortages, increasing value-based care pressure, and the need for more consistent, data-driven collaboration with health plan partners. Since then, AnMed has expanded its use of Xsolis beyond initial platform adoption into a more advanced phase of collaboration — adding shared clinical access via Dragonfly with a national health plan, adding Xsolis Physician Advisory Services, and using AI-driven insights to improve confidence in medical necessity determinations and streamline utilization management and case management workflows. From June 2024 to June 2025, AnMed achieved 1,221 hours in front-end review time savings by participating in Xsolis’ Precision UM program with a national health plan. Precision UM is the highest level of collaboration offered between health systems and health plans, and reflects a shared approach to utilization management built on objective clinical data and historical determination patterns, which enables both AnMed and the national health plan to focus attention on cases requiring clinical judgment rather than administrative tasks.

“AnMed's results demonstrate what becomes possible when providers and payers move beyond transactional utilization management toward genuine collaboration built on shared clinical data," said Joan Butters, CEO and Co-Founder of Xsolis. "Their success goes beyond efficiency to help clinical staff restore focus on patient care rather than administrative back-and-forth. This is the model for how healthcare should work, and AnMed is leading the way among peers."

"Today’s healthcare challenges call for leadership in operational innovation, and when we selected Xsolis, we knew we needed more than just technology — we needed a partner that could help us transform how we work internally and with our health plan partners," said Suzanne Wilson, Associate Vice President of Population Health at AnMed. "Our work with Xsolis has allowed us to do just that — demonstrating how AI-driven insights and payer collaboration can reduce administrative burden while improving care delivery. The results speak for themselves: our teams are more efficient, our payer relationships are stronger, and most importantly, we're able to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time.”

Utilization management remains a significant source of administrative burden across healthcare, contributing to costs that account for nearly one quarter of total U.S. healthcare spending. Under growing workforce and financial pressure, health systems are increasingly seeking ways to reduce friction in utilization management decision-making. AnMed’s use of shared, data-driven clinical insights with its health plan partner illustrates how providers can streamline these processes while supporting more timely, confident decision-making.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

About AnMed

Founded in 1908, AnMed is an independent, not-for-profit health system serving Upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia. It is licensed for 648 beds and anchored by AnMed Medical Center, a 495-bed acute-care hospital that’s earned the prestigious Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center since 2012. Also included are a heart and vascular center, a comprehensive cancer center, a maternity center, a behavioral health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, and AnMed Integrated Therapy and AnMed Urgent Care locations. The AnMed Piedmont campus and its freestanding emergency department opened in 2025, and a new campus serving Clemson and Central is under construction and scheduled to open in 2027. Nearly 60 physician practices are also among service sites spread throughout the region. The system has 742 physicians on medical staff and more than 4,000 employees.

Guided by core values of compassion, innovation, integrity, accountability and collaboration, AnMed was named one of the nation’s “Great Community Hospitals” by Becker’s Hospital Review. It’s also been named among the nation’s 165 top places to work in health care. It is one of three systems in the nation to earn the 2024 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award from the American Hospital Association. Learn more at AnMed.org.