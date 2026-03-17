GoldHaven Advances Copeçal Gold Project Following Initial Drilling; Phase 2 Program Planned at West Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update and outline its forward exploration strategy following completion of the Company’s inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

Highlights:

First-ever diamond drilling program completed at Copeçal, marking a major milestone in advancing the project from surface exploration toward subsurface discovery.

Gold and copper anomalism intersected in drilling, accompanied by structural features and phyllic alteration consistent with a mineralized hydrothermal system.

West Target emerges as the most promising zone, demonstrating widespread gold anomalism within both saprolite and underlying bedrock and forming the focus of planned Phase 2 drilling.

Project supported by extensive historical exploration by AngloGold Ashanti, providing a strong technical foundation including geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets now being integrated with new drilling results.

Phase 2 drill program planned for mid-Q2 2026, aimed at expanding mineralization and vectoring toward higher-grade zones at the West Target.





“Completing the first diamond drilling program at Copeçal marks an important milestone as we transition the project from surface exploration into systematic drill testing,” said Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. “While this initial phase was designed as a first-pass program, the presence of gold and copper anomalism together with structural deformation, alteration, and quartz veining provides strong geological indicators that we are operating within a mineralized system. The West Target in particular has emerged as a priority area where Phase 2 drilling will focus on expanding the system and vectoring toward higher-grade zones. With the benefit of new drill data combined with historical exploration work completed by AngloGold Ashanti, we believe the upcoming phase of exploration will significantly enhance our ability to target the core of the system.”





Figure 1. Image showing the location of drilling + results on East and West gold anomalies at Copeçal.

Exploration Program Summary

The Company completed nine diamond drill holes during the inaugural drill campaign at Copeçal, representing the first-ever drilling program conducted on the property. The program tested two priority exploration areas referred to as the West Target and the East Target.

Drilling successfully confirmed the presence of anomalous gold and copper mineralization, as well as structural deformation, quartz veining, and phyllic alteration consistent with hydrothermal mineralizing systems common to the region. These geological indicators support GoldHaven’s working model that the Copeçal Project may host a broader mineralized system and that the initial drilling campaign represents an important first step in vectoring toward higher-grade zones.

The Company believes the results from this initial program provide valuable technical information that will significantly refine exploration targeting as the project advances to its next phase.

West Target – Priority Area for Phase 2 Drilling

Results from the West Target were the most encouraging from the program, with more consistent and widespread gold anomalism encountered in both saprolite and underlying bedrock.

Drill holes targeting this area intersected a substantially thicker saprolite profile extending to approximately 60 metres downhole, which may reflect preferential weathering associated with structurally controlled alteration zones.

Within the underlying granodiorite–gneiss host rocks, geological logging identified:

Multiple phases of shearing and deformation

Quartz veining and sheeted veinlets

Structural fabrics consistent with potential fluid pathways

Alteration patterns typical of mineralized hydrothermal systems

These features collectively support the interpretation that the West Target may represent a larger mineralized corridor and will be the primary focus of the Company’s planned Phase 2 drill program.

(Please refer to the Company’s February 17, 2026, news release for detailed assay results from the West Target drilling.)





Figure 2. Significant intersections (Au) reported from diamond holes COPE-PDH-005, 006,007, and 008 Copeçal West Target.

East Target

At the East Target, drilling intersected coincident gold and copper anomalism accompanied by phyllic alteration and structural features consistent with intrusion-related systems.

While encouraging, the geological interpretation suggests that the initial drill holes may have intersected a more distal portion of the mineralized system, indicating that stronger mineralization may occur elsewhere within the broader target area.

Further geological interpretation and targeting work is underway to evaluate follow-up exploration opportunities within this zone.

(Please refer to the Company’s December 17, 2025, news release for detailed assay results from East Target drilling.)





Figure 3. Significant intersections (Au and Cu) reported from diamond holes COPE-PDH-001, 002,003, 005 and 009 Copeçal East Target.

Next Phase of Exploration

GoldHaven has initiated a comprehensive technical review integrating the new drill data with historical exploration datasets generated by AngloGold Ashanti, including geochemical, structural, and geophysical data.

This integrated interpretation will focus on refining the geological model and generating additional high-priority drill targets.

Key components of the ongoing technical work include:

Detailed multi-element geochemical interpretation

Structural analysis of mineralization controls observed in drill core

Alteration mineral characterization

Reinterpretation of historical geophysical datasets

Physical property testing of drill core including resistivity and conductivity measurements





These datasets will be used to refine drill targeting for a Phase 2 drilling program currently anticipated to commence by mid-Q2 2026, with an initial focus on expanding mineralization and testing potential higher-grade zones at the West Target.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’ s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.





Figure 4: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a non-independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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