ECGI Advances Mortgage Tokenization Pilot as Institutional Market Rails Continue to Develop

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ECGI) today said its RezyFi mortgage tokenization pilot has drawn third-party industry attention from Inside Mortgage Finance , as institutional infrastructure around partner Nomyx continues to develop through its recently announced relationship with tZERO. ECGI believes these developments strengthen the commercial and strategic relevance of its mortgage tokenization initiative as the company advances the pilot toward the next stage of commercial launch readiness.

In its March 6, 2026 coverage, Inside Mortgage Finance reported that ECGI is testing the tokenization of residential mortgages through a pilot launched with Nomyx Technology Labs, starting with up to $10 million of mortgages originated by ResMac, a residential mortgage lender operated by RezyFi. The article described the pilot as an effort to modernize the investor-side handling of pooled mortgage exposure through digitally native, transferable tokens and more automated reporting around pool-level data and lifecycle events.

According to the article, the pilot is intended to test whether mortgage pool interests can be represented, tracked, reported, and transferred more efficiently in a digital format than through traditional multi-system processes. Inside Mortgage Finance also noted that the pilot includes a mix of non-qualified mortgages and full-documentation conventional loans to test workflow performance across different real-world loan profiles.

The coverage comes as Nomyx recently announced a partnership with tZERO aimed at linking tokenization capabilities with regulated broker-dealer, alternative trading system, and custodial infrastructure. ECGI believes that development is a constructive signal for the broader mortgage tokenization market because it supports a more complete institutional framework connecting issuance infrastructure with potential secondary trading and custody pathways. ECGI is not a party to that tZERO relationship, but views the development as relevant ecosystem progress around its pilot partner.

Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, said, "We believe mortgage tokenization is moving from concept to practical market infrastructure, and our focus is on advancing this pilot in a way that positions ECGI inside a large and evolving market opportunity."

With the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasting $2.2 trillion in single-family mortgage originations in 2026, ECGI believes demand may grow for infrastructure that helps modernize how mortgage pool interests are issued, tracked, and transferred. Successful pilot execution could strengthen the company's position in an emerging segment of mortgage capital markets infrastructure.

The company's next objective is to complete key pilot milestones and move the platform into its next stage of commercial launch preparation. ECGI believes successful execution could help establish an early position in an emerging category of mortgage capital markets infrastructure.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.