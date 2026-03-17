MyFitnessPal Launches Advertising Media Network that Connects Brands with Millions of Health-Conscious Consumers





NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the launch of MyFitnessPal Ads, a media network that gives brands access to millions of consumers actively making health and nutrition decisions. The network launches with a full suite of premium ad solutions, including display, video, interstitial, sponsored content, email, and social integrations, with plans to expand throughout 2026 to include advanced targeting, shoppable experiences, and immersive brand formats.

With 5.7 million free monthly active users in the United States, members visit the app an average of five times per day, logging an average of 16 foods daily from a database of over 20 million foods, including more than 68,000 brands and 380 restaurants. As GLP-1 adoption rises and younger consumers become increasingly mindful about nutrition and wellness, MyFitnessPal has become a daily destination where consumers decide what to eat, what to buy, and how to improve their health, making it a powerful platform for brands to reach consumers in the moment.

While traditional retail media networks capture transactions after purchase decisions are made, MyFitnessPal captures the intent behind those decisions as they happen, the behaviors that follow, and the opportunity for brands to influence them. This creates a uniquely high-intent, contextual environment where brands can connect with consumers already focused on improving their health and wellness.

MyFitnessPal’s first-party data advantage begins with scale across an authenticated ecosystem of millions of users. With more than 430 million foods logged on average each month in the U.S., the platform captures data that goes beyond demographics to include explicit nutrition goals, dietary preferences, and daily behaviors across nutrition tracking, workouts, and goal progress.

To lead MyFitnessPal Ads, the company appointed Amit Patel as Chief Revenue Officer, Ads of MyFitnessPal, and former General Manager of Uber Advertising. Patel said, “The health economy has fundamentally shifted. Consumers make decisions about what to eat and what to buy multiple times a day, and MyFitnessPal is where many of those decisions begin, helping people make healthier choices and progress toward their goals. Through MyFitnessPal Ads, we're giving brands access to one of the most engaged health and wellness audiences in the world: highly motivated, highly intentional users that are difficult to find at this scale anywhere else.”

Advertising on the platform is designed to be relevant and additive to the member experience, with brands showing up in the context of decisions members are already making.

MyFitnessPal's free monthly active user base skews young––53% of members between the ages of 18 and 34––with 85% of free monthly active users working toward a weight loss goal.

For more information on MyFitnessPal Ads, visit https://ads.myfitnesspal.com/ .

About MyFitnessPal Ads

MyFitnessPal Ads is a media network that connects brands with one of the most engaged health and wellness audiences in the world. The network offers brands a full suite of premium ad solutions, including display, video, interstitial, sponsored content, email, and social integrations. Reaching 5.7 million free monthly active users in the United States as they track nutrition, plan meals, and make daily health decisions, MyFitnessPal Ads gives brands access to explicit, declared first-party data including stated nutrition goals, dietary preferences, and aggregated health and activity signals. With members logging into the platform an average of five times per day across a database of 20 million foods, over 68K brands, and over 380 restaurants, MyFitnessPal Ads offers a high-frequency, high-intent environment that captures the intent retail media networks miss. MyFitnessPal Ads is part of MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Media Contact: mediarelations@myfitnesspal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebbcadc8-a9d3-4af1-8601-3cfb8dc76241