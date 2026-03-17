Automox Launches Zendesk App Bringing Endpoint Visibility and Remediation Directly Into Support Tickets

Zendesk users gain live device insight in every ticket, accelerating resolution and improving IT/security collaboration

 | Source: Automox Automox

AUSTIN, TX, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox today launched its Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) app for Zendesk, enabling IT teams to see and immediately remediate endpoint issues directly from support tickets.

The integration brings Automox device visibility and patch context directly into Zendesk tickets. Support teams can review key troubleshooting system details, such as the last reboot time, missing patches, and whether updates are covered by Automox policies, and reference CVE severity details to prioritize remediation.

From the ticket sidebar, teams can instantly take action (such as scanning a device, patching common issues, running a policy, or restarting a device or agent) without ever leaving Zendesk, significantly reducing manual effort and time to remediation.

Jason Kikta, Chief Technical Officer, Automox, said, "This partnership extends our vision of autonomous endpoint management into the service desk. Bringing Automox device context into Zendesk gives IT teams clarity and the power to fix devices fast without switching systems."

Vishnu Parimi, VP of Product, Zendesk, said, "Automox's integration helps Zendesk customers reduce friction and improve the digital experience for end users by bringing real-time device insight and fix actions into Zendesk, where tickets can be resolved end to end rather than relying on a separate data platform."

Automox and Zendesk Unite for Smarter IT Support

The new Zendesk-Automox integration puts real-time device insights and fast remediation actions directly inside Zendesk tickets, empowering helpdesk teams to resolve issues faster without switching tools. Available now in the Zendesk Marketplace, the app makes it simple to connect your Automox environment and supercharges your IT workflows.

About Automox

Automox is the Autonomous Endpoint Management platform built for autonomy from day one. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation gives IT and security teams the speed, clarity, and control to reduce risk and move faster with confidence. Automox unifies automation, visibility, protection, adaptability, and speed in a single, cloud-native platform – enabling teams to automate up to 96% more patches, shorten remediation time, and operate securely at scale across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on XThreadsLinkedInFacebookReddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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                Automox App for Zendesk Integration

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Software Patch Management
                            
                            
                                Endpoint Management
                            
                            
                                Information Technology
                            
                            
                                Software Patching
                            
                            
                                Endpoint Patching
                            
                            
                                IT Analytics
                            

                



        


    

        
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