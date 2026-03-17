1Kosmos Honored as Finalist for Best Authentication Technology in 2026 SC Awards

ISELIN, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards for Best Authentication Technology. 1Kosmos was recognized for its ability to unify identity proofing and passwordless authentication into a single, device-centric platform that verifies the real person behind every login.





The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco.

“AI-driven deepfakes and synthetic identities have made impersonation the new first step in the kill chain, with attackers exploiting workforce onboarding and service desk recovery to bypass MFA and gain trusted access,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “This SC Awards recognition highlights how the 1Kosmos platform leverages AI, binds authentication to a verified human identity to prevent fraudulent enrollment and account resets, while securing workforce and customer access without adding friction.”

Unlike legacy MFA solutions that validate only a device or shared secret, the 1Kosmos platform binds authentication to a government ID-verified identity using ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 biometric liveness detection and cryptographic credential binding.

This approach directly addresses modern threats such as AI-generated deepfakes, synthetic identities, credential harvesting, and help desk social engineering. By ensuring that only a verified, live individual can enroll, authenticate, re-enroll, or recover an account, 1Kosmos closes a critical front-door gap that attackers increasingly exploit.

The platform supports FIDO2-certified passwordless authentication, NIST 800-63 aligned identity assurance levels, and seamless integration with enterprise IAM environments including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Ping, CyberArk, Active Directory, VPN, VDI, and legacy application stacks. Its adaptive risk engine evaluates contextual and behavioral signals such as device posture, location anomalies, IP reputation, geo-velocity, and session behavior to enable dynamic, policy-based enforcement including step-up authentication and transaction signing.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding, and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59e76316-80fd-4b85-8eeb-9ea8f5180dd6