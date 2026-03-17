Yesenia Rodriguez of Source Logistics Named a 2026 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a leading provider of integrated warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and specialized freight services, today announced that Yesenia Rodriguez, a distinguished Procurement Specialist, has been named a winner of the 2026 Pros to Know award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE).

This prestigious annual award celebrates outstanding executives and practitioners whose exemplary accomplishments and strategic insights serve as a vital blueprint for other leaders aiming to harness the supply chain for sustained competitive advantage.

Rodriguez was specifically recognized in the Top Procurement Pros category, highlighting her crucial role in optimizing sourcing strategies, managing supplier relationships, and driving significant value within the complex procurement landscape. Her selection underscores Source Logistics' commitment to fostering a culture of operational excellence and forward-thinking leadership in a rapidly evolving market.

“Procurement today is about far more than cost control, it’s about building resilient partnerships, anticipating risk, and aligning sourcing strategy with long-term business objectives,” said Yesenia Rodriquez, Procurement Specialist at Source Logistics. “We remain focused on strengthening supplier collaboration and driving strategic value across our network, and this recognition reflects the collective effort of an exceptional team.”

Yesenia Rodriguez's recognition is a testament to her dedication to strategic procurement, risk mitigation, and leveraging deep market knowledge to secure critical resources for Source Logistics. Her work has directly contributed to strengthening the company’s supply chain resilience and operational continuity in the face of ongoing global challenges.

“When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals.”

The Pros to Know award recognizes individuals and teams who have successfully navigated the complexities of the modern supply chain, implementing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. Winners represent a diverse group of thought leaders who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt to global disruptions, leverage emerging technologies, and mentor the next generation of supply chain professionals.

To learn more about Source Logistics and its specialized freight services, visit sourcelogistics.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the definitive source for news, analysis, and insights across the global supply chain spectrum. As the only publication covering the entire end-to-end supply chain—including trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, and professional development—SDCE provides essential information for executives aiming to maximize efficiency and leverage their supply chains for competitive advantage. SDCE, along with its sister publication, Food Logistics, is also responsible for key industry events like the SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. To learn more, visit www.SDCExec.com.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a premier business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform. It operates a portfolio of renowned brands spanning crucial sectors such as heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS is dedicated to delivering relevant, cutting-edge content through industry-leading digital properties, major trade shows, conferences, video content, magazines, webinars, and newsletters, connecting buyers and sellers across industries. Discover more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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