Gordian Introduces Flash AI Estimating, an AI‑Powered Solution for Early‑Stage Construction Cost Estimates

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announced the release of Flash AI Estimating, a new artificial intelligence-powered tool within Gordian Cloud Platform that generates fast, reliable early-stage construction cost estimates powered by RSMeans™ Data.

Flash AI Estimating uses contextual AI to review construction documents, interpret user direction and produce high-level conceptual estimates within minutes. The tool is designed to streamline the early phases of project planning, where timelines are compressed, staffing is limited and design information is often incomplete. Early adopters of Flash AI have seen timelines for creating conceptual estimates reduced from multiple days to less than an hour.

“Flash AI Estimating brings together Gordian’s RSMeans Data and advanced contextual AI to address long-standing challenges in early-stage estimating,” said Chris Gaudreau, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Gordian. “By reducing manual effort and leveraging the historical reliability of RSMeans Data, we’re now able to help project teams make more informed decisions even faster from the start.”

Key features and capabilities include:

Rapid estimate generation: Produces conceptual estimates in minutes, significantly reducing manual effort.

Produces conceptual estimates in minutes, significantly reducing manual effort. Support for limited staffing: Assists teams in analyzing project documents and generating estimates when resources are constrained.

Assists teams in analyzing project documents and generating estimates when resources are constrained. Early-stage guidance: Delivers reliable estimates when project details are limited or still in development.

Delivers reliable estimates when project details are limited or still in development. Efficient design-change tracking: Generates revised estimates quickly and maintains a record of changes over time.

“The market has been searching for AI solutions that fit real estimating workflows, not generic tools,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “Flash AI Estimating represents a meaningful step forward, giving our customers greater confidence as they evaluate opportunities and respond to shifting project requirements.”

Flash AI Estimating is the first contextual AI solution built specifically for conceptual construction estimating and is expected to help organizations respond to more opportunities, improve estimate accuracy and shorten proposal timelines. It is the first available capability in Gordian’s new AI-powered toolset, Gordian Flash AI.

Gordian Flash AI will represent a set of specialized capabilities embedded within the Gordian Cloud Platform that support professionals as they plan, estimate and procure construction projects with greater speed and confidence. By augmenting manual, time-consuming steps within key workflows, Flash AI tools will enable teams to work more efficiently and make informed decisions supported by Gordian’s trusted cost data and industry expertise. Upcoming releases will expand the solution set with intuitive agents, assistants and generators that deliver precise and actionable outputs within essential workflows. These advancements are expected to help teams mitigate risk, improve decision quality and streamline project execution across the building lifecycle.

Flash AI Estimating is available through RSMeans Data Online on the Gordian Cloud Platform. To learn more about the tool and how to add it to additional subscriptions or purchase with a data-set, visit rsmeans.com/flash-ai-estimating.

About Gordian

Gordian (gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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