First Investor Receives I-829 Approval for CMB Regional Centers Hillwood Mansfield Retail Development Project

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the first I-829 petition for an investor in the CMB Group 58 – Hillwood Mansfield Retail Development EB-5 project.

Approval of an I-829 petition confirms that the investor has successfully satisfied all EB-5 program requirements, including the creation of qualifying American jobs, allowing the investor and eligible family members to receive permanent resident status in the United States.

“We know how much this step matters to our investors and their families, and it’s why we celebrate each one,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Every I-829 approval represents the culmination of a long and complex journey, and seeing our investors reach this point is always a proud moment for our team.”

Developed in partnership with Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), CMB Group 58 involved the development of a grocery-anchored retail shopping center in North Texas. The project is located in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) designated as a high-unemployment area and created 261 EB-5 qualified American jobs.

Having collaborated on 45 EB-5 projects, Hillwood and CMB have built one of the strongest lender-borrower relationships in the industry, with more than $600 million in EB-5 capital repaid and 63,000+ American jobs created.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted more than 6,900 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.