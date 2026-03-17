Shapellx Smart Sculpt™ Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit Honored with Green Good Design Award for Sustainable and Innovative Shaping Design

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a leading shapewear brand, announced today that its Smart Sculpt™ Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit has received the prestigious Green Good Design Award, recognizing excellence in sustainable product innovation and forward-thinking design.





Smart Sculpt™ Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit

Price: $64 | Sizes S–3XL.

Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in partnership with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the Green Good Design Award celebrates products and companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The award-winning Smart Sculpt™ Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit exemplifies Shapellx’s mission to merge performance shaping with eco-conscious materials. The swimsuit incorporates eco-friendly fabric in the bust area made from recycled oyster shells, combining skin-friendly comfort with a more sustainable approach to material innovation. Its signature shaping technology targets and smooths the midsection while supporting natural curves, delivering a sculpted silhouette without sacrificing ease of movement.

Designed for both style and function, the swimsuit incorporates a flattering ruched design, a supportive U-wire structure, and a modern cut-out detail that enhances the figure while offering all-day wearability. The result is a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from poolside relaxation to active beach days.

“Receiving the Green Good Design Award is a meaningful recognition of our commitment to innovation and responsible design,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “At Shapellx, we believe empowering women begins with creating products that combine thoughtful engineering, comfort, and sustainability. The Smart Sculpt™ Swimsuit reflects our dedication to designing pieces that help women feel confident while also moving the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

To celebrate the milestone of reaching 10 million members worldwide, Shapellx is offering customers a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free sitewide promotion on Shapellx.com through March 22 at 24:00 EDT. The limited-time promotion invites customers to explore the brand’s full range of shapewear, swimwear, and everyday essentials while highlighting the award-winning innovation that continues to define the Shapellx brand.

With continued recognition for its design excellence and sustainability efforts, Shapellx remains committed to developing products that empower women while shaping the future of functional fashion.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

Shapellx@brand-depth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19a349c5-8a7a-4901-a405-ca53e4457a98