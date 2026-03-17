Future Introduces ‘Helix’: An Audience Intelligence Engine Built on Precision, Prescription & Measurable Performance

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future, the global leader in specialist media, today unveiled Helix, a next-generation audience intelligence engine designed to drive superior commercial outcomes for advertisers.

Helix moves beyond traditional audience targeting by marrying advanced data science and predictive AI with Future’s vast first-party data ecosystem, connecting brands with high-value audiences at the exact moment of purchase intent. The result is smarter, more effective performance across a portfolio of over 175 market-leading specialist media sites and select social environments, including Tom’s Guide, TechRadar, Who What Wear, Marie Claire, GamesRadar+ and Homes & Gardens.

Since launching its proprietary audience data platform Aperture in 2021, Future has helped lead the industry in connecting advertisers with high-intent audiences through proprietary first-party data. Helix marks the next evolution of this intelligence.

The Helix engine delivers a competitive edge built on three strategic pillars:

Precision : Powered by decades of editorial trust and e-commerce expertise, Helix maps real-time intent across Future’s specialist media ecosystem, reaching consumers when they are most ready to convert.

: Powered by decades of editorial trust and e-commerce expertise, Helix maps real-time intent across Future’s specialist media ecosystem, reaching consumers when they are most ready to convert. Prescription : By analyzing brand- and vertical-level performance, Helix recommends specific audience segments based on proven conversion behavior – often uncovering personas clients hadn't previously considered.

: By analyzing brand- and vertical-level performance, Helix recommends specific audience segments based on proven conversion behavior – often uncovering personas clients hadn't previously considered. Performance: Built into Helix is the Performance Pledge, providing early-access U.S. advertisers with a performance guarantee on Click-Through Rates (CTR), powered by an expanded measurement suite that verifies results from awareness to final conversion.





“Advertisers today aren’t just looking for scale or reach – they’re looking for certainty about which audiences will actually drive outcomes,” said Michael Peralta, Chief Revenue Officer at Future. “By applying data science and predictive AI to our first-party data, Helix identifies the audiences most likely to deliver results and measures their impact across the full path to purchase. Combined with the scale and influence of our brands, this intelligence creates a powerful new engine for our partners.”

The power of the Helix engine is already evident. Initial testing across 20 major campaigns in the fashion, retail, and technology sectors showed that Helix drove double-digit increases in CTR, translating into significant improvements in key performance metrics like Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) compared to traditional approaches.

Helix is currently launching in the U.S. market with plans to roll out across the UK market at a later date. To learn more about how Helix can unlock greater performance across Future’s specialist media portfolio, please visit futureplc.com/helix .

Contact

Media Inquiries: pr@futurenet.com