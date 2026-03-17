Carrington College Invites Phoenix Community to Campus Ribbon-Cutting on March 24

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrington College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Phoenix campus on Tuesday, March 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ceremony will include refreshments, guided tours of the facility, and an opportunity for guests to speak with faculty and local employers. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about the programs available at the campus, including Veterinary Assisting, Surgical Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Medical Assisting, Associate Degree in Nursing, Dental Assisting, and Pharmacy Technology.

"This ribbon-cutting is more than just a ceremony. It represents a renewed commitment to the Phoenix community and to the students who trust us to prepare them for meaningful careers in healthcare," said Scott Hager, Campus President of Carrington College in Phoenix. "The programs offered at our campus are designed to meet the real workforce needs of this region, and we look forward to welcoming neighbors, partners, and prospective students through our doors."

Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry in Phoenix, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and the Carrington College Phoenix campus offers career-focused training directly aligned with that demand. Programs are structured to prepare graduates for entry-level positions in clinical and administrative roles, with many completable in under two years.

"Allied health professionals are the backbone of patient care, and Phoenix is a region where that need is only getting more pronounced," Hager said. "Every program at this campus reflects our dedication to producing graduates who are ready to contribute from day one."

According to U.S. Labor Department data reported by ABC15, the Phoenix Metro area had 343,000 healthcare and social services jobs as of March 2024, a year-over-year increase of 20,000, with the sector posting 17% more jobs than at the start of the pandemic.

The ribbon-cutting event is open to community members, prospective students, and local employers. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of campus tours and to connect with faculty and staff. No registration is required.

Event Details

What: Carrington College Phoenix Campus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

When: Tuesday, March 24, 2025, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Carrington College, 2421 W. Peoria Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029

Admission: No cost and open to the public. No registration required.

Learn more about Carrington College and its career-focused programs in Phoenix.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College is committed to empowering students to achieve their goals, build successful careers, and make a positive impact in their communities. The college offers a diverse range of programs leading to certificates of achievement, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees. Programs are designed to prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, and veterinary fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. More information about accreditation, including the process of filing complaints against member institutions, is available at www.accjc.org.

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