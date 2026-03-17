Muudatus Liven AS 2026. aasta finantskalendris

Liven AS avaldab 2026. aasta I kvartali auditeerimata vahearuande 21. aprillil 2026 (varasemalt finantskalendris 30. aprill 2026).
Joonas Joost
Liven AS finantsjuht
E-post: joonas.joost@liven.ee
| Source: Liven AS Liven AS
Liven AS avaldab 2026. aasta I kvartali auditeerimata vahearuande 21. aprillil 2026 (varasemalt finantskalendris 30. aprill 2026).
Joonas Joost
Liven AS finantsjuht
E-post: joonas.joost@liven.ee
The Management Board of Liven AS (the Company) has prepared the audited consolidated annual report for 2025, the Supervisory Board of the Company has approved it and decided to submit it to the...Read More
A webinar on the presentation of the results (in Estonian only) will take place on 29 January at 13:00 (EET), more information. Alike in previous quarter, the market remained active in the fourth...Read More