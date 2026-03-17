Muudatus Liven AS 2026. aasta finantskalendris

 | Source: Liven AS Liven AS

Liven AS avaldab 2026. aasta I kvartali auditeerimata vahearuande 21. aprillil 2026 (varasemalt finantskalendris 30. aprill 2026).


Joonas Joost
Liven AS finantsjuht
E-post: joonas.joost@liven.ee


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading