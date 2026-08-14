Entry into a market making agreement

Liven AS (the Company) entered into a market making agreement with Swedbank AS on 13 August 2026.

Under the agreement, Swedbank AS will commence market making in the shares of the Company (ISIN EE3100003112) on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on 17 August 2026. As market maker, Swedbank AS will submit bid and ask orders in Liven AS shares. The agreement has been concluded for a minimum term of six months and continues thereafter for an indefinite period.

The purpose of market making is to provide investors with additional liquidity and to reduce liquidity costs.



Joonas Joost

CFO of Liven AS

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee