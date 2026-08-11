Changes in the management boards of Liven AS's significant subsidiaries

By a resolution of 11 August 2026, Mr. Sander Treijar was appointed as a new member of the management board of Liven AS's (the Company) subsidiaries Liven Kodu 16 OÜ (14858620, Iseära development project in Harkujärve village) and Liven Kodu 20 OÜ (16163046, Regati development project in Tallinn). Liven Kodu 16 OÜ and Liven Kodu 20 OÜ are significant subsidiaries of Liven AS within the meaning of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Rules. Sander Treijar's term of office as a member of the management board is indefinite.

Following the change, the management boards of Liven Kodu 16 OÜ and Liven Kodu 20 OÜ have five members: Andero Laur, Andres Aavik, Mihkel Simson, Madis Gilden and Sander Treijar.

Since May 2021, Sander Treijar has been the Company's Head of Development Projects, responsible for both the design management and the project management of various development projects. Since November 2025, he has also been a member of the management board of the Company's subsidiary Liven Kodu 21 OÜ (16460850, Virmalise development project in Tallinn).

Sander Treijar holds 2,556 ordinary shares of Liven AS, representing 0.02% of the share capital and votes of Liven AS.



Joonas Joost

CFO of Liven AS

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee