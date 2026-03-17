National Advertising Division Finds Certain Freshpet Claims Supported; Recommends “Human Grade” Claims be Discontinued

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by The Farmer’s Dog, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found certain Freshpet, Inc. dog food claims supported, but recommended others suggesting that its dog food is “human grade” be discontinued.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). The Farmer’s Dog and Freshpet compete in the fresh pet food market.

Farmer’s Dog argued that three video advertisements include various statements and images that necessarily imply that Freshpet’s dog food is human grade.

During the challenge, Freshpet informed NAD that it was permanently modifying the claim in a commercial “How does Freshpet make healthy food for dogs? The same way you make healthy food for people” to remove the second sentence. NAD determined that, as modified, the commercial does not convey a message that Freshpet dog food is human grade. Based on this voluntary permanent modification, NAD did not address the merits of this specific claim, and for compliance purposes it will be treated as if NAD recommended the modification and Freshpet agreed to comply.

In a social media advertisement, a dog owner states “We eat fresh, real food as much as possible at home, so of course, we want the same for Benji. That’s why we give him Freshpet Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe” and Freshpet dog food is “made with the same level of quality I want in my own food.”

NAD determined that these claims convey a message that Freshpet dog food is human grade and recommended Freshpet discontinue the claims as they appear in the Benji video.

NAD also reviewed a video depicting food being prepared in a home kitchen while Freshpet dog food is later served to a dog. NAD determined that this advertisement does not convey the message that Freshpet dog food is human grade because it focuses on freshness and simple ingredients and shows the dog being served its own meal from a package of Freshpet taken from the refrigerator, without suggesting that the product is human grade.

In its advertiser statement, Freshpet stated that it “will comply with the NAD’s recommendation.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.