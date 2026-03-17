Lightspeed Deploys AI to Transform $156B Recreation Vehicle Industry: Unveils First AI-Powered Intelligence Platform for Dealerships

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed, the leading dealer management system (DMS) provider serving the powersports, marine, RV, trailer, and golf car industries, today announced Lightspeed AI Command Center - a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence platform that transforms decades of proprietary dealership data into real-time business intelligence and predictive analytics.

The launch positions Lightspeed at the forefront of AI adoption in vertical software, where domain-specific data advantages create powerful competitive differentiation against newer competitors, point solutions, and horizontal AI offerings.



Massive Market, Fragmented Technology

The combined powersports, marine, RV, trailer, and golf car retail market represents more than $156 billion in annual sales, service, and parts revenue across North America, yet the sector has historically lagged in technology adoption. Most dealerships still rely on manual data entry, fragmented software systems, and retrospective reporting that forces business owners to make critical decisions using outdated information.



Lightspeed AI Command Center addresses this gap by delivering enterprise-grade artificial intelligence capabilities to large, mid-market, and small, independent dealerships alike. Whether a dealer operates a multi-location enterprise with an analytics team or a single-location store looking for a competitive edge, AI Command Center delivers insights powered by cross-dealer data that no single dealership could replicate on its own.



An Embedded AI Platform, Not an Add-On Feature

As other software vendors race to include AI as an add-on feature, Lightspeed has taken a fundamentally different approach: it has built an embedded AI platform at the center of its DMS to leverage 40 years of proprietary transactional data from more than 4,500 dealerships across five industry verticals, combined with deep integration partnerships with hundreds of original equipment manufacturers and industry suppliers.



This proprietary dataset enables AI Command Center to deliver context-aware recommendations that generic AI tools cannot replicate. The system understands industry-specific patterns - from seasonal inventory cycles to service department optimization benchmarks - drawn from the collective operational history of thousands of successful dealerships.



“Every technology company is talking about AI, but very few have the proprietary data required to create context-aware products,” said Taylor Allis, Chief Product Officer at Lightspeed. “Lightspeed has spent 40+ years building the most comprehensive dataset in recreation vehicle retail. AI Command Center transforms that asset into a strategic advantage for our dealers - an AI solution grounded in real dealership performance data that cannot be replicated. We’re not adding AI as a feature; we’re redesigning how dealers operate their businesses.”



Natural Language Interface Democratizes Analytics

Lightspeed AI Command Center eliminates the technical barriers that have historically limited business intelligence adoption among smaller enterprises. Dealership owners and managers can query their business performance using natural language - asking questions like “Why did service revenue decline last month?” or “Which inventory categories have the best margin opportunity?” - and receive instant, visualized answers.

Beyond reactive analytics, the platform delivers AI-powered business coaching based on patterns identified across Lightspeed’s entire dealer network. The system can predict emerging problems before they impact financial performance and recommend specific actions based on strategies that have proven successful at comparable dealerships.



Vertical SaaS Strategy

The AI Command Center launch reflects a broader trend in enterprise software toward vertical-specific solutions that combine deep industry expertise with modern technology platforms. Unlike horizontal software providers competing primarily on features and price, vertical SaaS companies like Lightspeed leverage accumulated domain knowledge and proprietary data to create products that deliver measurably superior outcomes for customers.



Lightspeed’s position as the established DMS leader in its target markets provides a foundation for AI product distribution that would be extremely difficult and expensive for new entrants to replicate.



Responsible Use of AI

Lightspeed AI Command Center is built on a foundation of responsible AI. All data used to train AI models is anonymized, protected by enterprise-grade security controls, and accessed only for the specific purposes dealers have authorized. Individual dealership data remains private and is never shared with other dealers.

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About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a leading provider of cloud-based software for dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”), serving the Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer, and Golf Car industries. Uniquely designed by dealers — for dealers — Lightspeed streamlines operations through ease of use and provides critical information to better serve customers.

Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) enables dealerships to optimize their end-to-end business operations, including sales, parts, service, rental, accounting, and CRM. From large, multi-store dealer groups to small, independent dealerships — and everyone in between — Lightspeed offers scalable solutions to fit every business.

For over 40 years, Lightspeed has empowered 4,500+ dealers across North America with the tools and technology they need to grow their business and increase profitability by selling more units, service, and parts — all while creating a more streamlined customer experience. For more information, visit www.lightspeeddms.com.

Contact Info



Diana Wilberscheid

Diana.Wilberscheid@lightspeeddms.com

+1 800-521-0309