Audited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2025

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate group amounted to EUR 3.67 million, the revenue was EUR 4.1 million for the period of 2025 (for 2024 – consolidated net profit was EUR 2.74 million, revenue was EUR 4 million).

The audited net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate itself amounted to EUR 3.67 million in 2025 and EUR 2.74 million in 2024.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting. The annual information is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate earned EUR 3.7 million in consolidated net profit last year – a 34% increase compared to EUR 2.74 million in 2024.

“The key driver of profit growth was the increased value of managed assets. Last year, we achieved significant strategic milestones: we obtained a construction permit for the Palanga and Vilnius Street project and prepared for the major renovation of the former “Pramogų bankas”, which we have already started this year. These projects will form the foundation for further value creation for our investors,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The value of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate rose by 12.2% during the year, reaching EUR 47.8 million at the end of 2025. The company’s consolidated equity amounted to EUR 28.1 million at year-end 2025. Net asset value per share was EUR 3.55, compared to EUR 3.17 at the end of 2024.

Consolidated revenue totalled EUR 4.1 million for 2025, up 2.8% from the previous year (EUR 4 million). Of this amount, consolidated rental income from owned properties was EUR 2.6 million, an increase of 4.3% on 2024. Consolidated net operating income from owned properties fell by 5.2% to EUR 2.6 million from EUR 2.8 million in 2024.

The largest managed office building, located at Palangos Street 4, where the Talent Garden Vilnius co-working space operates, generated EUR 1.5 million in net rental income last year and maintained 90 % occupancy. The Žygio Business Centre remained stable, achieving 100% occupancy and EUR 0.38 million in rental income.

At Vilniaus Street 37, renovated last year, restaurant Saint-Malo, bar Drops, café Habits, and other tenants are already successfully operating. The property’s value reached EUR 14.3 million at the end of 2025, with 91% occupancy.

After completing design works last year, the major renovation of the former “Pramogų bankas” began at the start of this year. The renewed building will host the second Talent Garden Vilnius co-working space – a 3,500 sq. metre facility featuring 48 premium-class private offices and co-working zones accommodating 325 workstations.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga, including office buildings in the Old Town of Lithuania’s capital and in Šiaurės miestelis, as well as 52 hectares of land in the Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park, situated near the intersection of the A8 motorway and Riga’s A5 bypass. As of the end of December 2025, the occupancy rate of the company’s properties ranged from 73 to 100 per cent.

At present, the total area of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounts to 19.6 thousand square metres, and the value of the properties reached EUR 47.8 million at the end of 2025.

Since beginning operations as a collective investment undertaking on 22 December 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the real estate funds in the Baltic region delivering stable returns and accessible to retail investors. Since 2016, the company has paid its investors a total of EUR 2.38 per share in dividends.

INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company (UTIB) managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States.

Under its status as a UTIB, the company will continue operating until 2046, with an option to extend its term by a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

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