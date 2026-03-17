Omnea recognised as Leader in Procurement Orchestration and #1 for Results in Supplier Relationship Management in G2 Spring 2026 reports

New York, USA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnea, an AI-native procurement orchestration and supplier management platform, today announced that it has been recognised as a Leader in Procurement Orchestration and as delivering the Best Results in Supplier Relationship Management in G2’s Spring 2026 reports.

Omnea was also recognised in the Supplier Relationship Management category as the solution with the Best Relationship, Best Support, and Best Usability, as well as being Easiest to Use, Most Likely to be Recommended, and Best Meets Requirements. Because G2 rankings are based entirely on verified customer reviews, the results reflect direct feedback from the procurement, finance, risk, IT and legal teams using Omnea to manage indirect spend and supplier relationships across their businesses.

The recognition marks an important milestone in Omnea’s broader vision for procurement: moving beyond fragmented tools and manual workflows toward AI-native supplier relationship management that helps businesses move faster, stay secure, and turn supplier relationships into a source of competitive advantage.

“The procurement orchestration recognition is a proud moment for the team, but what matters even more to us are the number one rankings in Supplier Relationship Management for usability, relationship and results,” said Ben Freeman, Founder and CEO of Omnea.

“The SRM category has not lived up to expectations. We raised our Series B on a specific conviction that Omnea’s AI-native SRM would not just change that, but become a source of competitive advantage.

“What these G2 results tell us is that our customers are already feeling the difference: not just in how easy Omnea is to use, but in whether it is actually helping them build meaningful supplier relationships and unlock real value. That is what we set out to do, and it is great to see the data reflecting it.”

Omnea’s approach to AI SRM builds on the company’s procurement orchestration foundation and its single source of truth for supplier data. By combining workflow orchestration, supplier intelligence and a modern user experience, Omnea helps enterprises get the systems and suppliers they need quickly, securely and on the right terms—while improving governance, user adoption and business outcomes.

The latest G2 results reinforce growing demand for procurement software that does more than digitize process. As supplier ecosystems grow more complex and businesses face increasing pressure to control spend, manage third-party risk and move faster, Omnea is helping procurement teams become more strategic, more connected and more valuable to the wider business.

About Omnea

Omnea is an AI-native platform for procurement orchestration and third‑party risk management. It helps modern enterprises accelerate decisions, control costs, and embed governance into every purchase by streamlining intake, automating approvals, centralizing supplier data, and continuously managing supplier risk. Learn more at omnea.co

Press Inquiries

Nick Barker

nick.b [at] omnea.co

https://www.omnea.co/