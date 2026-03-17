TransFi Inc. Raises $19 Million to Build an Emerging Markets–Focused Global Payments Platform on Stablecoin Rails

Dubai, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

$19.2M round led by Turing Financial Group combines $14.2M Series A equity with a $5M committed liquidity facility to scale stablecoin-enabled cross-border payments across emerging markets.

TransFi operates in 70+ countries with 250+ local payment methods, supporting 40+ fiat currencies and 100+ digital assets through a unified orchestration layer for collections, payouts, conversion, and settlement.

Momentum and scale: set to achieve $5 billion in processed transaction volume in FY2026, 16x revenue growth since seed round in 2024, and 2M+ end users served across 100+ global clients.

TransFi Inc., a global payments infrastructure company on stablecoin rails,, focused on emerging markets, today announced the closing of a $19.2 million financing round, comprising $14.2 million in Series A equity and a $5 million committed liquidity facility.

The round was led by Turing Financial Group, a strategic investor in digital payments and financial infrastructure. The funding will support TransFi’s mission to modernise cross-border payments by reducing dependency on legacy banking rails and enabling real-time value transfer using stablecoin-enabled infrastructure.

The Series A funding will be deployed to accelerate expansion across high-growth emerging market corridors across South-East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, LatAm and Africa, deepen regulatory licensing, and strengthen TransFi’s liquidity network. The company will also scale enterprise merchant acquisition, and continue investing in AI-first operations and product innovation across B2B payments, checkout infrastructure, and stablecoin orchestration..

TransFi is demonstrating the real-world utility of stablecoins at scale, powering compliant, high-volume payment flows across emerging markets. Businesses today use TransFi to settle cross-border payments in minutes rather than days, process global payroll and vendor disbursements, enable remittances with faster delivery and lower costs, in addition to local collection with seamless settlement across fiat and stablecoin rails.

“Stablecoins are no longer theoretical instruments, they are becoming foundational infrastructure for global commerce. Businesses are using our platform every day to run payroll, move treasury, settle cross-border transactions, and power remittances across markets where traditional rails remain inefficient..This Series A allows us to scale our infrastructure across high-friction markets and continue proving that stablecoin-enabled payments are not the future, they are already happening.” said Raj Kamal, Co-Founder & CEO of TransFi.

Operating across 70+ countries, TransFi integrates 250+ local payment methods, supports 40+ fiat currencies and 100+ digital assets, and provides a unified orchestration layer that simplifies global collections, payouts, conversion, and settlement.

TransFi is set to achieve ~$5B in processed transaction volume in FY2026, based on current pipeline and expected business conversions.. Since the seed round in 2024, the company has grown 16x in revenues, and now serves 2+ million end users and 100+ clients globally. TransFi powers compliant, predictable cross-border payments for institutions, enterprises, and digital merchants.

With its modular payments platform, TransFi is addressing a rapidly expanding B2B and commercial payments market with a modern alternative to traditional correspondent banking and SWIFT-based infrastructure. This enables a unified approach across fiat and stablecoin payment rails, powering 250+ payment methods, cross-border payroll, treasury, and vendor disbursements.

About TransFi

TransFi is a global payments infrastructure and orchestration company providing secure, reliable, and compliant cross-border payments for businesses and individuals, with a focus on emerging markets. Operating across 100+ countries, 250+ payment methods, and 40+ currencies, TransFi enables real-time global payments with seamless onboarding, reduced friction, and competitive pricing.

Website: www.transfi.com

About Turing Financial Group

Turing Financial Group is a strategic investor focused on digital payments, financial infrastructure, and next-generation financial technologies that improve global access, efficiency, and interoperability.

Media Contact

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