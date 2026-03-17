ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavu Inc., the restaurant technology company behind Marty AI, today published a new buyer’s guide for multi-unit restaurant operators evaluating point-of-sale alternatives. The guide, now available at lavu.com, provides a detailed breakdown of the operational and financial pain points most commonly driving large operators to seek alternatives to incumbent POS platforms, and a feature-by-feature comparison of leading options.

The guide identifies four recurring problems that compound as a restaurant group’s size increases: payment lock-in that eliminates negotiating leverage regardless of transaction volume; post-sale support that deteriorates after onboarding; add-on pricing structures where the true cost of a platform significantly exceeds initial quotes; and AI capabilities limited to a single data source, leaving operators blind to labor and margin issues that only become visible when POS, payroll, and scheduling data are analyzed together.

Cross-platform restaurant AI: A category of restaurant technology in which an AI system connects and analyzes data from multiple operational platforms simultaneously, including POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery, rather than reading from a single source. Cross platform AI can identify problems that are invisible to single-source systems, such as unscheduled overtime, cross-store productivity gaps, and clock anomalies.

“Operators running 50 or 150 locations aren’t looking for a better POS. They’re looking for a platform that can grow with them, give them real support when something goes wrong, and show them where their money is going across the whole operation, not just the transaction layer.” - Saleem Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc.

The guide includes a comparison matrix of five POS platforms across pricing structure, contract terms, payments flexibility, and AI depth. A central finding is the widening gap in AI capabilities between platforms that connect multiple operational data sources and those that remain limited to POS analytics, a distinction that becomes increasingly consequential for operators managing labor costs across dozens or hundreds of locations.

The guide also highlights Lavu’s Marty AI as the only platform in the comparison to connect all four operational data sources automatically, deliver proactive morning briefings to store managers without requiring manual queries, and assign each account a dedicated account manager from day one.

The full guide is available at lavu.com/best-alternatives-to-toast-pos-for-multi-unit-restaurant-operators/

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most common reasons multi-unit restaurant operators switch POS systems?

According to Lavu’s 2026 buyer’s guide, the four most common drivers are: (1) payment lock-in that prevents operators from negotiating processing rates regardless of volume; (2) post-sale support quality that declines significantly after onboarding; (3) add-on pricing that makes the true monthly cost substantially higher than quoted; and (4) AI capabilities limited to POS data, which leaves labor cost and margin issues invisible at scale.

What should multi-unit restaurant operators look for in a POS system in 2026? For restaurant groups operating 10 or more locations, the most critical evaluation criteria are: flexible payment processing with no forced exclusivity, transparent all-in pricing with no hidden add-ons, a dedicated account manager (not just onboarding support), and AI capabilities that connect POS with payroll and scheduling data. Operators whose AI can only read POS data are unable to detect the labor and margin problems that represent the largest financial exposure at scale.

What is the difference between single-platform and cross-platform restaurant AI?

Single-platform restaurant AI reads data from one system, typically the POS, and can answer questions about that system’s data. Cross-platform restaurant AI connects multiple operational systems simultaneously, including POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery. Because the most expensive problems in multi-unit restaurants (unscheduled overtime, productivity gaps between stores, clock anomalies) only appear when these systems are analyzed together, cross-platform AI identifies issues that single-platform tools cannot see.

How does Lavu compare to other restaurant POS systems for multi-unit operators?

Lavu differentiates on four dimensions for multi-unit operators: Lavu Pay with no forced payment exclusivity; transparent pricing with no surprise add-ons; a dedicated account manager assigned from day one; and Marty AI, which connects POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data to automatically identify operational and financial issues each morning. Lavu also maintains higher customer ratings on Google and Trustpilot than several major competitors, according to publicly available review data.

About Lavu Inc.

Lavu Inc. is a restaurant technology company headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lavu provides point-of-sale software, payments infrastructure, and AI-powered operational intelligence to restaurants across the United States. Its AI platform, Marty, connects POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data to identify operational and financial issues automatically, delivering results to operators each morning without requiring manual queries. For more information, visit lavu.com.