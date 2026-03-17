ROHM has Introduced Reference Designs for Three-Phase Inverters Featuring New SiC Power Modules

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has released reference designs "REF68005", "REF68006", and "REF68004" for three-phase inverter circuits featuring EcoSiC™ brand SiC molded modules "HSDIP20", "DOT-247", and "TRCDRIVE pack™" on ROHM’s website. Designers can use the data provided in these reference designs to create the drive circuit boards. When combined with ROHM's SiC modules, these designs help reduce the person-hours required for device evaluation.

In high power conversion circuits, while SiC power devices contribute to higher efficiency and reliability, they can increase the workload associated with peripheral circuit and thermal design. The reference designs released by ROHM support output power levels up to the 300kW class, facilitating the adoption of SiC modules across a wide range of automotive and industrial applications.

Three types of SiC modules compatible with these reference designs are already available for purchase through online distributors such as DigiKey and Farnell.

These reference designs are intended for users to utilize the publicly released design data. If you would like to obtain a reference design board or evaluation kit, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website. (Quantities are limited.)

Regarding Online Sales of SiC Modules

Details of SiC modules currently available through online distributors can be found below.

New SiC Molded Modules Now Available for Online Purchase!

Simulation Support

We also provide various support resources to facilitate quick evaluation and implementation of our products. ROHM’s comprehensive solutions, including simulation and thermal design support, can provide valuable assistance in component selection.

Various design data related to the evaluation boards can be downloaded from their respective reference design page, while the product information for SiC modules compatible with the reference designs can be accessed from each product page as well.

Additionally, the ROHM Solution Simulator, a simulation tool enabling system-level verification from the component selection stage, is available on ROHM’s website.

Other Reference Designs

In addition to those introduced in this release, we offer numerous reference designs that contribute to reduced design effort for users. More details are available through the link below.

Reference Design / Application Evaluation Kit

Related Information

News Release (HSDIP20)

ROHM Develops New High Power Density SiC Power Modules

News Release (DOT-247)

ROHM Launches 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module “DOT-247”

News Release (TRCDRIVE pack™)

ROHM’s New TRCDRIVE pack™ with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module: Significantly Reduces the Size of xEV Inverters

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC™ is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

・TRCDRIVE pack™ and EcoSiC™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

・LTspice® is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

When using third-party trademarks, please adhere to the usage guidelines specified by the rights holder.

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CONTACT:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1-408-720-1900

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