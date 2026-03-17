News Release Re Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaﬀeinated Coﬀee Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX:SWP) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan, pursuant to a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement entered into with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as Rights Agent, dated and eﬀective March 17, 2026.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to modern rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies. It was not adopted in response to any speciﬁc proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

The Shareholder Rights Plan will provide the Board and shareholders of the Company with adequate time to consider and evaluate proposals and enable the Board to consider alternatives to ensure shareholders receive full and fair value for their shares.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and is also subject to ratiﬁcation by the Company’s shareholders at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), to be held on May 21, 2026. If ratiﬁed by shareholders at the Meeting, the Shareholder Rights Plan will remain in eﬀect for a term of three years following such ratiﬁcation. A copy of the complete Shareholder Rights Plan will be available under the Company’s proﬁle on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.swisswater.com.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the expected timing of the Meeting; the ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan by shareholders; and the approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan by the TSX and the timing thereof. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of any pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, transportation availability, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described.