As NVIDIA Maps $1 Trillion AI Factory Buildout, 0G Delivers the Decentralized Alternative — Live on Mainnet

San Francisco, CA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a $1 trillion AI infrastructure opportunity at GTC 2026 (Reuters) — calling AI factories “the greatest infrastructure buildout in history” (NVIDIA)— 0G (Zero Gravity), creator of the world’s first decentralized AI operating system (dAIOS), highlighted how its live Aristotle Mainnet already delivers the critical missing layer: decentralized, verifiable AI compute that no single entity controls.

The world’s first decentralized AI operating system offers verifiable compute, 50 Gbps data throughput, and sealed inference — without centralized control

While centralized AI factories concentrate power in the hands of a few hyperscalers, 0G’s infrastructure distributes AI compute, storage, and data availability across a permissionless network of validators and node operators — ensuring that the $1 trillion AI buildout doesn’t become a $1 trillion single point of failure.

Why Decentralized AI Infrastructure Matters Now

NVIDIA’s GTC 2026 keynote confirmed what the industry has signaled for months: AI inference is becoming the dominant computing workload, with demand increasing “by 1 million times over the last two years,” according to Huang (36KR). But centralized inference creates three systemic risks:

Concentration risk: A handful of cloud providers control access to AI compute, creating bottlenecks and pricing power over developers and enterprises.

A handful of cloud providers control access to AI compute, creating bottlenecks and pricing power over developers and enterprises. Verification gap: Users cannot independently verify that AI models are running as advertised, or that their data remains private during inference.

Users cannot independently verify that AI models are running as advertised, or that their data remains private during inference. Censorship vulnerability: Centralized AI services can restrict access, filter outputs, or revoke service at any time.

0G addresses all three with infrastructure that is live and operational today.

0G’s Decentralized AI Stack — Production-Ready

0G’s Aristotle Mainnet, live since September 2025, provides the full-stack infrastructure for decentralized AI:

0G Compute Network: Decentralized GPU inference with Sealed Inference (zerogAuth) — every AI response is cryptographically verified inside a hardware enclave (TEE), ensuring privacy and correctness without trusting a centralized proxy.

Decentralized GPU inference with Sealed Inference (zerogAuth) — every AI response is cryptographically verified inside a hardware enclave (TEE), ensuring privacy and correctness without trusting a centralized proxy. 0G Storage: Distributed data storage delivering up to 2 GB/s throughput for AI model weights, training datasets, and application data.

Distributed data storage delivering up to 2 GB/s throughput for AI model weights, training datasets, and application data. 0G Data Availability: The fastest DA layer purpose-built for AI workloads — 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum’s DA layer.

The fastest DA layer purpose-built for AI workloads — 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum’s DA layer. 0G Chain: An EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain optimized for AI-native workloads, recently upgraded from Geth to Reth for enhanced performance.

“Jensen is right — AI factories are the next great infrastructure buildout,” said Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G. “But the question isn’t whether we build AI factories. It’s whether we build them as closed systems controlled by three companies, or as open infrastructure that anyone can contribute to, verify, and build on. 0G exists to make sure the answer is the latter.”

Traction and Ecosystem

Since its Aristotle Mainnet launch, 0G has built significant momentum:

100+ ecosystem partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud

including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud $290M in total funding from Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, and Animoca Brands

from Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, and Animoca Brands Active builder communities spanning three continents, with recent hackathons in Bangalore (45 developers, 22 dApps) and upcoming events in Lagos and Singapore

spanning three continents, with recent hackathons in Bangalore (45 developers, 22 dApps) and upcoming events in Lagos and Singapore $20M Apollo AI Accelerator launched with Stanford blockchain veterans to fund teams building on decentralized AI infrastructure

launched with Stanford blockchain veterans to fund teams building on decentralized AI infrastructure Sealed Inference launched March 2026 — bringing cryptographically private AI compute to production

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the creator of dAIOS, the world’s first decentralized AI operating system. Backed by $290M in funding from investors including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, and Animoca Brands, 0G provides the infrastructure layer for decentralized AI — spanning compute, storage, data availability, and an AI-native blockchain. The Aristotle Mainnet launched in September 2025 with 100+ partners. Learn more at https://0g.ai

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation drives innovation and growth within the 0G ecosystem. It maintains the decentralized AI operating system fueled by $0G, supporting ecosystem development and community governance to ensure decentralized AI infrastructure remains open, verifiable, and accessible. Learn more at https://0gfoundation.ai

"The question isn’t whether we build AI factories. It’s whether we build them as closed systems controlled by three companies, or as open infrastructure that anyone can contribute to, verify, and build on."

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