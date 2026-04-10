Ghast AI Debuts on 0G: The First Decentralized AI Assistant That Lets You Own and Trade Your Memory

San Francisco, CA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0G, a decentralized AI platform, today launched Ghast AI in beta, a Web3-native AI assistant that gives users unprecedented control over their AI interactions and introduces tradeable memory assets.

Ghast AI beta goes live, offering encrypted AI interactions and portable memory assets powered by 0G's decentralized AI stack.

Rethinking AI Ownership and Privacy

Unlike mainstream AI platforms that store and monetize user data on centralized servers, Ghast AI runs fully on decentralized infrastructure. All interactions are encrypted and stored onchain via 0G Storage, making them inaccessible to third parties including Ghast AI itself. Users can sync their AI across devices without relying on a central server, keeping personal data private and under their control.

Memory as an Asset

A key innovation is “Memory as Asset.” Using 0G’s Agent ID system, users can convert AI conversation history, long-term memory, and contextual data into portable onchain assets. These assets can be transferred or traded, giving users true ownership over AI-generated memory a first in the AI space.

Plug-and-Play AI with Extensible Protocols

Ghast AI requires no specialized hardware and works out-of-the-box. It supports multiple protocols (MCP, SKILL, ACP) and is developing a visual workflow interface that allows users to create and monetize automation pipelines without coding.

During beta, Ghast AI onboarded over 830 users and processed 30 million+ inference tokens, signaling strong early adoption in the decentralized AI community.

A Flagship App for Web3 AI Infrastructure

As decentralized AI emerges as core Web3 infrastructure similar to how Phantom defines Solana or Uniswap, Ethereum - Ghast AI positions itself as a reference application for 0G, opening new opportunities for digital assets and AI-powered Web3 innovation.

“From the start, Ghast AI was built around a simple belief: AI should work for users, not extract from them,” said Songsu, co-founder of Ghast AI. “By turning agent memory into tradeable onchain assets, we’re giving users true ownership of their AI experience for the first time.”

The beta is live now, with limited invitation codes available through the project’s Discord community.

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the creator of the Blockchain for AI Agents, and one of the best-funded AI infrastructure projects in Web3 with $40 million in seed funding and a $250 million token commitment from investors including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, and Bankless Ventures. 0G's Aristotle Mainnet, launched in September 2025, powers a full-stack AI infrastructure. This includes an EVM-compatible L1 chain, decentralized compute, distributed storage capable of up to 2 GB per second, and a data availability layer that is 50,000 times faster and 100 times cheaper than Ethereum DA.

The company has 100+ launch partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The $0G token is listed on Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Gate.io.

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation drives innovation and growth within the 0G ecosystem, maintaining the Blockchain for AI Agents infrastructure fueled by $0G. The Foundation supports ecosystem development, funds grants, and enables community governance to advance the mission of making AI a public good.

A first in the AI space: Ghast AI turns conversation context, preferences, and workflow data into encrypted onchain assets users can own and trade.

Press Inquiries

pr@0g.ai

https://0g.ai