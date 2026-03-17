Crypto News: Pepeto Announces DeFi Tools Update And XRP Price Prediction Signals Breakout While Shiba Inu Pattern Returns

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto just announced a major update to its DeFi tools suite across its exchange, and the timing is worth paying close attention to because the market setup forming right now, has only appeared a handful of times in crypto history. The xrp price prediction on today’s crypto news, is flashing the same signal that preceded every 1,000% rally XRP has ever produced. XRP crashed 62% from its $3.65 peak, and every time XRP dropped over 60%, the recovery delivered at least 10x from the bottom according to 24/7 Wall Street. Goldman Sachs, Citadel, and Jane Street are all holding XRP ETF positions, daily XRPL transactions tripled to 3 million, and Trump's growing interest in digital assets keeps pointing toward something big.

That macro backdrop is bullish for the entire market, but a closer look at what Pepeto is building underneath, reveals why the biggest wallets in crypto are quietly treating this presale as the highest opportunity of the cycle.

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Update Arrives With XRP Price Prediction Targets $5 and Trump Builds the Conditions for a Major Rally

Pepeto's DeFi tools update expands zero fee trading, cross chain bridge functionality, and AI contract screening across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, giving the exchange the infrastructure to capture volume from every corner of the market once the rally accelerates.

The XRP Price prediction confirms that the rally is building. XRP at $1.40 with $1.44 billion in ETF inflows, Ripple valued at $50 billion, and the CLARITY Act approaching a Senate vote all point to $5 near term according to 24/7 Wall Street. Reaching $40 is possible but requires a decade, and that kind of timeline is exactly why capital is rotating toward earlier stage opportunities that deliver bigger multiples in a shorter window.

Trump is accelerating that rotation. His appointees are pushing for rate cuts, Kevin Warsh replacing Powell on May 15 will shape the rest of the year for risk assets, and every bull run in history started when the Fed eased monetary policy. The conditions are forming right now. XRP price prediction reaching $5 is a strong 3.5x for patient holders. But the investors who built serious wealth in crypto built it by entering the right project at presale entry before the listing multiplied the price, and Pepeto with a DeFi tools upgrade and Binance listing approaching is exactly that opportunity.

Pepeto Follows the Shiba Inu Binance Listing Pattern

That presale to listing moment is where the real wealth gets built, and Shiba Inu proved it in the most dramatic way possible. When Binance listed SHIB in May 2021, a truck driver who invested $8,000 early watched his position grow to $5.7 million according to CNN. His coworker heard about SHIB the same day, waited a few hours to decide, and by the time he tried to enter the opportunity had already moved past him.

Pepeto is approaching that same moment right now. The presale crossed $8.1 million, stages fill faster every round, and SolidProof verified the full protocol. The crypto news will cover this project heavily once the Binance listing happens, and the investors entering today with $10,000 with six figure positions understand exactly what that listing delivers. The more capital they commit at presale pricing, the more they earn once the full market gets access.

Conclusion

The xrp price prediction signals the strongest breakout setup in XRP history, Trump is building the conditions behind every major bull run, and the SHIB Binance listing pattern that created millionaires is forming again inside Pepeto. The DeFi tools update, the verified exchange, and the presale demand all confirm that serious capital already sees where this project is heading.

The crypto news and the XRP breakout signal both point in the same direction, and the Pepeto official website is where the investors who recognize this setup are entering right now, and once the Binance listing goes live, the presale entry will be gone and the price will jump to where the full market values it.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

XRP crashed 62% from $3.65 and every previous 60% crash produced at least 1,000% recovery. The XRP outlook targets $5 near term with $1.44 billion in ETF inflows and Goldman Sachs holding positions.

Why is Pepeto compared to Shiba Inu before the Binance listing?

Pepeto follows the same presale to Binance listing pattern that made SHIB investors millionaires, with a DeFi tools upgrade, AI protection, and whale wallets entering ahead of the listing according to crypto news data.



