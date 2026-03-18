Lantronix to Showcase Intelligent PoE Infrastructure and Edge AI Solutions for Autonomous Systems at ISC West 2026

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced it will showcase its latest intelligent switching and edge computing platforms at ISC West, held March 25–27 in Las Vegas, at booth 34073. Demonstrations will feature its new SmartSwitch.ai platform, SmartEdge gateways and its industry‑leading Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and media converters, including solutions from Transition Networks, now part of Lantronix.

ISC West 2026 Highlights

At ISC West, Lantronix will spotlight an integrated Edge AI platform that fuses SmartSwitch.ai, SmartEdge gateways and PoE solutions to unlock new growth across intelligent security, traffic and industrial automation markets. Live, mission‑ready use cases will show customers and partners how existing cameras, sensors and control systems can be quickly connected, powered and autonomously managed at the edge, reducing deployment friction today while scaling to the next wave of AI‑driven services and recurring revenue tomorrow.

SmartSwitch.ai Intelligent Network Control

Lantronix’s SmartSwitch.ai delivers Edge AI across new and existing Lantronix PoE infrastructure, combining agentic network management and autonomous control while utilizing syslog server data and real‑time analytics from existing IP devices across the network, including cameras and sensors. With SmartSwitch.ai installers, IT teams can interact with the Lantronix virtual agent, Lance, in plain English to configure IP networks, diagnose network issues, monitor, predict and optimize the performance of PoE networks. Native to fielded Lantronix PoE networks, SmartSwitch.ai can be added as an aggregation device, enabling Edge AI while keeping the existing PoE network and IP devices, such as cameras, in place.

SmartEdge Gateways for Edge AI

Lantronix’s SmartEdge gateways bring next‑generation Edge AI and analytics to existing cameras, sensors and industrial systems without requiring a rip‑and‑replace of deployed hardware. By adding secure compute, protocol translation and local AI processing at the edge, SmartEdge gateways enable real‑time detection, situational awareness and insights for defense, industrial and commercial environments.

Leading PoE Switch and Media Converter Platform

Lantronix will showcase its comprehensive PoE platform that powers and connects critical security, transportation and industrial assets at the edge, all while reducing installation and operating costs and simplifying installation needs. This portfolio includes commercial, hardened, PoE+ to PoE++ and Layer 3 options, including device management. With ease-of-use through an intuitive GUI expanded by SmartSwitch.ai, this platform is now fully integrated into the Lantronix product family, increasing time-to-service.

Edge AI and Aerial Intelligence Demos

Complementing SmartSwitch.ai and SmartEdge, Lantronix will also show advanced Edge AI use cases, including FLIR thermal/RGB fusion integrated with Open‑Q 8550 drone intelligence and low-latency edge processing. Additional demos will highlight its EdgeFabric.ai visual AI orchestration tool, which simplifies model deployment across Lantronix’s Open-Q platforms for scalable security and industrial AI applications.

Investor Highlights

Lantronix believes its combined portfolio of SmartSwitch.ai, SmartEdge gateways and PoE platforms positions the company to capitalize on sustained, multi‑year growth across the defense, industrial and commercial security markets. By addressing a broad total addressable market with scalable, repeatable solutions, Lantronix aims to increase win rates on high‑volume Edge AI and networking programs while supporting long‑term revenue expansion.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

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