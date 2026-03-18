Water Purifier Rental From Rentomojo - RO, UV and Alkaline Systems See Growing Demand in Major Indian Cities

BENGALURU, KA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 18, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, has announced the expansion of its water purifier rental program to six major metropolitan areas: Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The program offers customers a monthly subscription that includes the purifier unit, servicing, and filter replacements every six months, without a machine purchase requirement.

Water purifiers have conventionally been purchased outright by Indian households. A standard unit typically costs between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000, with annual maintenance contracts — covering filter replacements and servicing — adding an estimated ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per year. These figures are based on publicly listed retail pricing and common AMC structures; individual costs vary by brand, model, and service provider. Rentomojo's subscription model consolidates these costs into a single monthly rental fee, with no separate AMC requirement.

According to the company, the program is structured around the needs of urban renters who relocate frequently. Customers pay a refundable deposit and are billed on a postpaid basis — invoiced after the month of usage. Minimum tenure is flexible, and the subscription includes repairs, servicing, and relocation support. For customers moving within the same city, the unit can be relocated with them. For those transferring to another Rentomojo-served city, the company says the transition can be managed without requiring the customer to purchase a new unit at the destination.

Industry observers note that water purifiers present particular maintenance challenges in the ownership model. Unit performance depends on timely filter changes and regular servicing. Missed or delayed maintenance can affect water quality, yet annual maintenance contracts are an additional financial commitment beyond the original purchase price. By including filter replacements in the monthly fee, Rentomojo's model bundles the maintenance obligation into the base subscription cost.

The program is available to individual renters as well as small businesses, short-term accommodation operators, landlords, and property managers seeking water purification solutions across multiple units without upfront capital expenditure. For these users, the rental model converts the cost from a capital expense to a recurring operational expense.

Rentomojo's target demographic for this category includes urban professionals aged 22 to 34 who relocate across cities for employment — a segment that India's broader rental economy has increasingly sought to serve. For this group, frequently moving between rented accommodation makes the logistics of transporting, reinstalling, and maintaining a purchased appliance a practical consideration. The company's delivery timeline for this category is stated as one to two business days in the cities where the program is active.

The water purifier expansion extends Rentomojo's existing appliance rental catalog, which includes furniture, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, all available under a single account subscription. The company operates in more than 20 cities across India and supports its digital service model with over 50 physical retail experience stores.

For further information, visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

About Rentomojo

https://youtu.be/eNJXyPYpJD0?si=bU5_6l4llSmpZnag

Rentomojo is an India-based subscription platform for furniture and appliances, operating across more than 20 cities. Its service model includes doorstep delivery, maintenance coverage, and relocation support under flexible rental tenures. The company serves individual renters, young professionals, and businesses seeking appliance access without capital expenditure.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068