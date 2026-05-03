Pune Households Reevaluate ₹2 Lakh Living Room Spend as Rental Options for Dining Tables, TVs, and Sofas Gain Ground Through Platforms Like Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - May 03, 2026 - -

Demand for dining table, television, and sofa rentals is increasing across Pune as households reassess the cost of setting up complete living spaces, which can exceed ₹2 lakh when purchased outright. The trend reflects a broader shift toward flexible consumption models in urban housing markets, with platforms such as Rentomojo enabling access to essential furniture and appliances through subscription-based services. For more information visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/packages/living-room-furniture-on-rent

Pune's rapid expansion as a technology, education, and business hub has contributed to a highly mobile population concentrated in areas such as Hinjewadi, Baner, Wakad, and Kharadi. With a significant base of young professionals, students, and shared households, the city is increasingly characterized by short- to medium-term rental housing, influencing how residents approach home furnishing decisions.

Among the key categories driving this shift are dining tables, televisions, and sofas—core components of modern living spaces. Purchasing these items typically requires substantial upfront investment. Dining table sets range from ₹15,000 to ₹60,000, sofas from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000, and televisions from ₹20,000 to ₹60,000 depending on size and specifications.

In addition to the purchase price, ownership involves delivery, installation, maintenance, and eventual replacement or resale. In a city like Pune, where relocation cycles are frequent, these factors significantly impact both the total cost and practicality of ownership.

Consumer behavior in Pune indicates a growing preference for rental-first decision-making. Rather than committing capital upfront, households are increasingly opting for rental models that provide access to furniture and appliances through monthly subscription plans, typically starting at approximately ₹3,000 depending on configuration and tenure.

This shift is particularly evident among young professionals and shared households relocating to the city. Many users are choosing bundled setups that allow them to furnish entire homes without coordinating multiple purchases, deliveries, and installations independently.

Dining tables are increasingly serving multi-functional purposes, acting as workstations, study areas, and social spaces within compact urban homes. This evolving usage pattern is contributing to demand for flexible solutions that allow users to modify or upgrade configurations as needs change.

Television rentals are also seeing increased adoption, driven by the rise of streaming platforms and evolving content consumption habits. Consumers are opting for rental access to avoid large upfront expenditures while retaining the ability to upgrade devices over time.

Sofas, often among the most expensive and logistically complex furniture items, are a significant contributor to rental demand. Their size and weight make them difficult to transport during relocation, while wear and tear over time reduces resale value. Rental solutions mitigate these challenges by offering simplified return and replacement options.

Operational convenience is another key factor supporting adoption. Rental platforms typically provide doorstep delivery and installation within short timeframes, enabling users to set up fully functional living spaces quickly after moving.

Cost predictability further enhances the appeal of rental models. Ownership exposes consumers to variable expenses, including maintenance and repairs, whereas rental plans provide fixed monthly pricing that supports more consistent financial planning.

Flexibility in tenure and the ability to upgrade or swap products are also central to adoption. Users can align furniture usage with their duration of stay and adjust configurations based on evolving requirements.

As the category matures, consumers in Pune are increasingly comparing providers based on pricing transparency, service quality, maintenance coverage, and flexibility. This indicates a growing level of sophistication in how rental options are evaluated.

Beyond individual households, demand is also being driven by landlords, co-living operators, and property managers furnishing rental units. Renting enables these stakeholders to offer ready-to-move-in homes without significant capital investment while simplifying ongoing maintenance.

Service models offered by platforms such as Rentomojo typically include doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. Postpaid billing structures, refundable security deposits, and flexible tenure options are also commonly associated with these services.

The rise in dining table, television, and sofa rentals across Pune reflects a broader transition toward access-based consumption in urban India. As mobility, cost efficiency, and convenience continue to influence consumer preferences, rental models are becoming an integral part of how homes are furnished and experienced.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term residents, the increasing adoption of multi-category rental solutions highlights a structural shift in consumer behavior—favoring adaptability, convenience, and financial efficiency in modern urban living.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/

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For more information about Rentomojo, contact the company here:



Rentomojo

Pratik Vyas

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo

BHIVE Workspace

Kuvempu Nagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka