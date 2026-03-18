Rubrik and Rackspace Technology Launch UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud

LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, and Rubrik , (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announced UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud, a new ransomware cyber recovery solution engineered to protect and restore UK public sector and regulated workloads within hours of an attack.

As the UK enters a pivotal year for digital sovereignty, new legislation mandates higher standards for organisations’ resilience and recovery. To meet these demands, UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud provides a dedicated, automated "clean room" recovery environment that remains entirely within UK borders and features pre-built runbooks ready for immediate activation.

The collaboration integrates Rubrik Security Cloud with Rackspace UK Sovereign Services to provide a secure, isolated recovery environment. All sensitive data, critical metadata, and support are strictly confined to the UK jurisdiction and remain offline from the outside world. An isolated cyber recovery cloud environment is activated and brought online only when a specific ransomware recovery event occurs.

Key Features of the UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud:

True Digital Sovereignty: providing operational and data sovereignty by maintaining all hardware, data, and administrative access within the UK; this strict jurisdictional control isolates organisations from foreign influence.

providing operational and data sovereignty by maintaining all hardware, data, and administrative access within the UK; this strict jurisdictional control isolates organisations from foreign influence. Rapid Cyber Recovery: Leverages advanced automation to reduce recovery times from days or weeks to hours.

Leverages advanced automation to reduce recovery times from days or weeks to hours. Regulatory Alignment: Designed to support alignment with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)'s Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) and mandatory 24-hour breach reporting requirements.

Designed to support alignment with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)'s Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) and mandatory 24-hour breach reporting requirements. Continuous Operations: The Rackspace security operations centre leverages Rubrik technology to monitor SaaS Cloud and on-premises applications around the clock, ensuring anomalies are detected and addressed at speed.

"2026 is the year where control becomes the new foundation of trust and truly having control over where our data is accessed and located," said Rick Martire, General Manager, Sovereign Services at Rackspace UK. "By partnering with Rubrik, we are providing UK enterprises with the autonomy they need to recover from cyber threats while meeting the highest standards of digital sovereignty."

"Our joint solution isn't just about where data is stored - it's about who has the authority to protect and restore it," added David Kosman, Vice President, Global Managed Service Providers at Rubrik. "For UK public sector bodies and regulated enterprises, today’s announcement is a major leap forward in national cyber resilience. The evolution of our close partnership with Rackspace - which began with our strategic collaboration to deliver isolated recovery environments - continues to support enterprises that need strong security and compliance."

In 2025, Rackspace and Rubrik announced Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud , to help enterprises achieve true cyber resilience and ensure business continuity in the event of a cyber-attack. Learn more here .

Rubrik and Rackspace Technology are Platinum Sponsors of the CSO ThreatScape Manchester event, March 19th at the Hyatt Regency Manchester. Learn more about our presentations here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities, performance, and anticipated benefits of the UK Sovereign Cyber Recovery Cloud. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in customer requirements, competitive developments, regulatory changes, and general market conditions. Rackspace Technology and Rubrik undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

For more information about Rackspace Technology and its strategic partnerships, visit Cloud Alliance Partners and Shared Solutions | Rackspace .

Rackspace Media Contact: Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com