The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:

(a) 2024 and 2025 Replacement Annual Share Plan (ASP) and 2024 and 2025 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP)





The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.

(b) 2026 PSP





Awards are intended to reward contributions to Company performance over a sustained period and are subject to the achievement of pre-set performance conditions.

The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 9 to 13 March 2026 inclusive, (being EUR13.32, GBP11.50 and USD15.38 respectively).

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

Directors 2024 Replacement PSP 2025 Replacement PSP 2026 PSP Total Share Awards Peter ter Kulve 21,731 31,697 168,919 222,347 Abhijit Bhattacharya 0 54,661 98,537 153,198 Other PDMRs Ronald Schellekens 0 38,587 54,348 92,935 Gerardo Rozanski 10,386 15,812 52,666 78,864 Mustafa Seckin 6,787 10,236 52,553 69,576 Wai Fung Loh 7,259 9,945 47,186 64,390 Sandeep Desai 3,555 7,804 36,957 48,316 Julien Barraux 5,440 7,712 33,784 46,936 Victoria Mckenzie-Gould 0 0 33,784 82,5831 Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 3,095 6,962 33,784 43,841 Vanessa Vilar 2,383 3,658 26,277 32,318 Mark O’ Brien 0 7,203 12,600 19,803 Tim Gunning 0 0 6,607 9,1102

Includes 48,799 relating to recruitment awards. Includes 2,503 shares relating to 2024 and 2025 Replacement ASP

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR- 2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 222,347.00 2,961,662.04 Aggregated 13.32 222,347.00 2,961,662.04





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 153,198 2,040,597.36 Aggregated 13.32 153,198 2,040,597.36





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 92,935.00 1,068,752.50 Aggregated 11.50 92,935.00 1,068,752.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Americas







b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 26,198 301,277 Aggregated 11.50 26,198 301,277 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue USD Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 15.38 52,666 810,003.08 Aggregated 15.38 52,666 810,003.08





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Europe and Australia & New Zealand



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR- 2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Shre Awards 11.50 6,787 78,050.50 Aggregated 11.50 6,787 78,050.50 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR- 2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 62,789 836,349.48 Aggregated 13.32 62,789 836,349.48





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 17,204 197,846.00 Aggregated 11.50 17,204 197,846.00 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 47,186 628,517.52 Aggregated 13.32 47,186 628,517.52





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 48,316 555,634.00 Aggregated 11.50 48,316 555,634.00





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Julien Barraux 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Creative Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 46,936 625,187.52 Aggregated 13.32 46,936 625,187.52





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Victoria McKenzie-Gould 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 82,583 1,100,005.56 Aggregated 13.32 82,583 1,100,005.56





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 10,057 115,655.50 Aggregated 11.50 10,057 115,655.50 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 33,784.00 450,002.88 Aggregated 13.32 33,784.00 450,002.88





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 32,318.00 430,475.76 Aggregated 13.32 32,318.00 430,475.76





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mark O'Brien 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Technology Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.50 19,803 227,734.50 Aggregated 11.50 19,803 227,734.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.32 9,110 121,345.20 Aggregated 13.32 9,110 121,345.20





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.