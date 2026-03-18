Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:

      (a)   2024 and 2025 Replacement Annual Share Plan (ASP) and 2024 and 2025 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP)

The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.

      (b)   2026 PSP

Awards are intended to reward contributions to Company performance over a sustained period and are subject to the achievement of pre-set performance conditions.

The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 9 to 13 March 2026 inclusive, (being EUR13.32, GBP11.50 and USD15.38 respectively).

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

Directors2024 Replacement PSP2025 Replacement PSP2026 PSPTotal Share Awards
Peter ter Kulve21,73131,697168,919222,347
Abhijit Bhattacharya054,66198,537153,198
Other PDMRs    
Ronald Schellekens038,58754,34892,935
Gerardo Rozanski10,38615,81252,66678,864
Mustafa Seckin6,78710,23652,55369,576
Wai Fung Loh7,2599,94547,18664,390
Sandeep Desai3,5557,80436,95748,316
Julien Barraux5,4407,71233,78446,936
Victoria Mckenzie-Gould0033,78482,5831
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli3,0956,96233,78443,841
Vanessa Vilar2,3833,65826,27732,318
Mark O’ Brien07,20312,60019,803
Tim Gunning006,6079,1102
  1. Includes 48,799 relating to recruitment awards.
  2. Includes 2,503 shares relating to 2024 and 2025 Replacement ASP

       This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR- 2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.32222,347.002,961,662.04
  Aggregated13.32222,347.002,961,662.04
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Financial Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.32153,1982,040,597.36
  Aggregated13.32153,1982,040,597.36
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5092,935.001,068,752.50
  Aggregated11.5092,935.001,068,752.50
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Rozanski​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Americas



b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5026,198301,277
  Aggregated11.5026,198301,277
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards15.3852,666810,003.08
  Aggregated15.3852,666810,003.08
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Europe and Australia & New Zealand

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR- 2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Shre Awards11.506,78778,050.50
  Aggregated11.506,78778,050.50
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR- 2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3262,789836,349.48
  Aggregated13.3262,789836,349.48
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5017,204197,846.00
  Aggregated11.5017,204197,846.00
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3247,186628,517.52
  Aggregated13.3247,186628,517.52
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSandeep Desai
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5048,316555,634.00
  Aggregated11.5048,316555,634.00
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3246,936625,187.52
  Aggregated13.3246,936625,187.52
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVictoria McKenzie-Gould
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3282,5831,100,005.56
  Aggregated13.3282,5831,100,005.56
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5010,057115,655.50
  Aggregated11.5010,057115,655.50
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3233,784.00450,002.88
  Aggregated13.3233,784.00450,002.88
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.3232,318.00430,475.76
  Aggregated13.3232,318.00430,475.76
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMark O'Brien
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Technology Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.5019,803227,734.50
  Aggregated11.5019,803227,734.50
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 18-MAR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.329,110121,345.20
  Aggregated13.329,110121,345.20
 


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.


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