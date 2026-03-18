The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)
The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:
(a) 2024 and 2025 Replacement Annual Share Plan (ASP) and 2024 and 2025 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP)
The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.
(b) 2026 PSP
Awards are intended to reward contributions to Company performance over a sustained period and are subject to the achievement of pre-set performance conditions.
The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 9 to 13 March 2026 inclusive, (being EUR13.32, GBP11.50 and USD15.38 respectively).
Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards
|Directors
|2024 Replacement PSP
|2025 Replacement PSP
|2026 PSP
|Total Share Awards
|Peter ter Kulve
|21,731
|31,697
|168,919
|222,347
|Abhijit Bhattacharya
|0
|54,661
|98,537
|153,198
|Other PDMRs
|Ronald Schellekens
|0
|38,587
|54,348
|92,935
|Gerardo Rozanski
|10,386
|15,812
|52,666
|78,864
|Mustafa Seckin
|6,787
|10,236
|52,553
|69,576
|Wai Fung Loh
|7,259
|9,945
|47,186
|64,390
|Sandeep Desai
|3,555
|7,804
|36,957
|48,316
|Julien Barraux
|5,440
|7,712
|33,784
|46,936
|Victoria Mckenzie-Gould
|0
|0
|33,784
|82,5831
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|3,095
|6,962
|33,784
|43,841
|Vanessa Vilar
|2,383
|3,658
|26,277
|32,318
|Mark O’ Brien
|0
|7,203
|12,600
|19,803
|Tim Gunning
|0
|0
|6,607
|9,1102
- Includes 48,799 relating to recruitment awards.
- Includes 2,503 shares relating to 2024 and 2025 Replacement ASP
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR- 2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|222,347.00
|2,961,662.04
|Aggregated
|13.32
|222,347.00
|2,961,662.04
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Abhijit Bhattacharya
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|153,198
|2,040,597.36
|Aggregated
|13.32
|153,198
|2,040,597.36
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Ronald Schellekens
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|92,935.00
|1,068,752.50
|Aggregated
|11.50
|92,935.00
|1,068,752.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Rozanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|26,198
|301,277
|Aggregated
|11.50
|26,198
|301,277
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|15.38
|52,666
|810,003.08
|Aggregated
|15.38
|52,666
|810,003.08
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Europe and Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR- 2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Shre Awards
|11.50
|6,787
|78,050.50
|Aggregated
|11.50
|6,787
|78,050.50
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR- 2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|62,789
|836,349.48
|Aggregated
|13.32
|62,789
|836,349.48
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai Fung Loh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|17,204
|197,846.00
|Aggregated
|11.50
|17,204
|197,846.00
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|47,186
|628,517.52
|Aggregated
|13.32
|47,186
|628,517.52
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Sandeep Desai
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|48,316
|555,634.00
|Aggregated
|11.50
|48,316
|555,634.00
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|46,936
|625,187.52
|Aggregated
|13.32
|46,936
|625,187.52
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Victoria McKenzie-Gould
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|82,583
|1,100,005.56
|Aggregated
|13.32
|82,583
|1,100,005.56
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|10,057
|115,655.50
|Aggregated
|11.50
|10,057
|115,655.50
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|33,784.00
|450,002.88
|Aggregated
|13.32
|33,784.00
|450,002.88
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|32,318.00
|430,475.76
|Aggregated
|13.32
|32,318.00
|430,475.76
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mark O'Brien
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Technology Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.50
|19,803
|227,734.50
|Aggregated
|11.50
|19,803
|227,734.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Tim Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|18-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.32
|9,110
|121,345.20
|Aggregated
|13.32
|9,110
|121,345.20
|Enquiries
|Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
|Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.