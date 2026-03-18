Dua Lipa Joins Nespresso

VEVEY, Switzerland, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso is proud to announce the appointment of Dua Lipa as its new Global Brand Ambassador, marking a striking new chapter for the brand. After 40 years of revolutionizing the way we drink coffee, Nespresso continues to push boundaries, this time alongside one of the most influential cultural icons of her generation.

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Global pop superstar Dua Lipa is admired not only for her distinctive sound and powerful performances, but also for her influence as a modern style and cultural trendsetter. Constantly evolving, she embodies a spirit of curiosity and experimentation, values that sit at the heart of Nespresso. Long rooted in art and entertainment, Nespresso has always celebrated moments of inspiration where ideas take shape and everyday rituals become extraordinary.

Leonardo Aizpuru, Chief Marketing Officer at Nespresso, said: “We’re excited to welcome Dua Lipa to the Nespresso family. She’s a true explorer, always curious, always trying something new and that energy fits beautifully with the direction we’re taking as a brand. Our purpose is to empower endless exploration through exceptional coffee, and Dua brings that mindset to life in a modern, effortless way. Together, we want to inspire a new generation to open up to new tastes with confidence and to discover how a coffee moment can become something truly exceptional.”

Beyond music, Dua has created important spaces dedicated to storytelling, creative empowerment, cultural discovery, and the rhythms that shape our daily lives. From the books she champions to the conversations she sparks, Dua invites audiences into moments of reflection and connection. These moments echo Nespresso’s own commitment to creativity and culture. Her collaborations with a diverse range of artists underscore her curiosity, versatility, and commitment to continually expanding her creative horizons.

Dua Lipa said: “I feel like I have grown up with Nespresso. There’s always been a Nespresso machine nearby – at home with my family, on set, or in a hotel room - so teaming up with them was really an easy decision. I just love how they are always exploring new flavors and finding ways to evolve as a brand. Working together has already been loads of fun, and it’s just the beginning.”



New Global Campaign Coming Soon

On April 14, Nespresso will unveil Vertuo World, a new global campaign across all platforms, marking the beginning of a new creative era for the brand. Led by Dua Lipa, the campaign introduces a modern expression of Nespresso’s commitment to exploration, and elevated coffee experiences. In addition to Dua Lipa’s role at the forefront of this new direction, the campaign will feature a brief appearance from longstanding ambassador George Clooney, offering a familiar connection to Nespresso’s heritage.

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