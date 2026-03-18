Breckenridge Distillery Expands Its Colorado Presence with Cheba Hut Partnership





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY is excited to announce that Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs will roll out Breckenridge Distillery products across 18 Colorado-based Cheba Hut restaurants. This will bring Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning Bourbon Whiskey to all participating locations, with select restaurants in Boulder, Dillon, and one Denver location also pouring Mountain Shot, the distillery’s bold, shootable chocolate and mint whiskey.

Rooted in a shared love for mountain culture, irreverent fun, and doing things the Colorado way, fans will have a new way to toast their favorite subs. To celebrate the launch, participating Cheba Hut locations will offer drink specials, including a classic shot-and-a-beer combo, pairing perfectly with toasted subs and laid-back vibes.

“This is a natural fit,” said Jessie Unruh, Director of Marketing at Breckenridge Distillery. “Cheba Hut and Breckenridge Distillery are both Colorado-founded brands that have grown by building strong local communities and delivering distinctive, high-quality experiences. By bringing our award-winning Bourbon Whiskey and Mountain Shot to Cheba Hut locations statewide, we’re creating a new way for guests to enjoy Breckenridge spirits in a relaxed, approachable setting - whether they’re unwinding after a day in the mountains or gathering with friends.”

Cheba Hut customers can expect Breckenridge Distillery’s Bourbon Whiskey featured across all 18 Colorado locations, while Mountain Shot—known for its smooth, chocolate-mint flavor and adventurous spirit—will be available at select spots in Boulder, Dillon, and Denver, making it an ideal après-ski or late-night toast.

“At Cheba Hut, we’re all about good food, good drinks, and good people,” said Meg Berenson, Manager of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Cheba Hut. “Breckenridge Distillery lets us highlight a legendary Colorado brand that aligns perfectly with our culture. A shot and a beer never tasted so good, especially when it’s paired with a toasted sub.”

Breckenridge Distillery products are now live at participating Colorado locations. Drink specials may vary by restaurant. Guests must be 21+ to enjoy.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckdisitllery.com. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn about the inner workings of whiskey production.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tilray Beverages

Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading beverage platform with a diverse portfolio of award-winning craft beers, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks. Its portfolio includes 10 Barrel Brewing , Alpine Beer , Atwater Brewery , Blue Point Brewing Company , Breckenridge Brewery , Breckenridge Distillery , BrewDog , Casa Breck , Green Flash Brewing Company , Hi*Ball Energy , Hop Valley Brewing Co., Liquid Love , Mock One , Montauk Brewing Company , Mountain Shot , Redhook Brewery , Revolver Brewing , Shock Top , Square Mile Cider , SweetWater Brewery , Terrapin Beer and Widmer Brothers . Leveraging state-of-the-art production facilities and a robust distribution network, Tilray Beverages is focused on expanding premium and mainstream beverage offerings across the United States and international markets.

For more information on Tilray Brands visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2a46cce-5381-4019-b2a8-ecdbc518ca01