EarthDaily to Participate in Craig-Hallum 2nd Annual NewSpace Conference on March 25

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily Analytics (“EarthDaily”) today announced that Don Osborne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sai Chu, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Craig-Hallum 2nd Annual NewSpace Virtual Conference on March 25, 2026.

The Craig-Hallum NewSpace Conference brings together leading public and private companies shaping the next generation of the global space economy alongside institutional investors focused on emerging growth sectors. As innovation accelerates across satellite infrastructure, Earth observation, launch, and data analytics, the conference provides a forum for companies and investors to discuss the technologies and business models driving the rapid expansion of the commercial space industry.

EarthDaily is building the EarthDaily Constellation, a next-generation Earth observation system designed to deliver globally consistent, daily measurement of planetary change. With launches underway and additional satellites scheduled for deployment in 2026, the constellation will provide high-quality, multi-spectral data and analytics enabling governments and enterprises to monitor environmental change, strengthen resource management, and improve decision-making across agriculture, energy, insurance, mining, and national security.

View early imagery from EDC-01 here.

About Don Osborne

Mr. Osborne is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience across the satellite, space, and defense industries. Prior to becoming the founding CEO of EarthDaily, he served as a senior executive at MDA, including as President of the MDA Information Systems Group.

About Sai Chu

Mr. Chu is an experienced financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in the technology, shipping and infrastructure industries. Prior to joining EarthDaily, served as Chief Financial Officer of Vancouver-based Seaspan Corporation, now part of Atlas Corp.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the upcoming launch of the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya Cross

Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com

Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a34f93b2-4c74-4755-b199-0b645c71f6d8